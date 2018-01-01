Private Badagry Slave Tour

You will be picked-up from your Lagos hotel at 7:00am to begin your 3-hour drive to Badagry. Upon arrival you will visit the Seriki Abass Slave Baracoon where you will learn the history of slavery in Lagos and see the small rooms in which a hundred slaves were kept and the discover the batter prices for slaves. After which you will visit the Mobee Slave Relics Museum which holds artifacts such as chains, mouth guards and locks, and more which were used on slaves. You will then take a boat across a small lagoon to the sandy beach to take a lengthy narrow walk to the Point of No Return. Along the walk you will stop at the Attenuation Well where slaves were made to drink magical waters that made them forget who they are.At the beach front of the Point of No Return you will make a brief stop to rest and reflect before returning to visit the First Storey Building in Nigeria. You will depart afterwards for a 40mins drive to the Whispering Palms Resort, where you will wind down and relax to light lunch (lunch not included) before heading back to be dropped off at your hotel.