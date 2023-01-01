Osun Sacred Grove

The Sacred Grove is a large area of rainforest on the outskirts of Oshogbo. Within the forest is the beautiful Shrine of Oshuno, the River Goddess. In addition to natural beauty, there are many stunning sculptures by Suzanne Wenger (known locally as Aduni Olosa, the 'Adored One'), an Austrian painter and sculptor who came here in the 1950s.

Alligators, snakes, monkeys and antelopes inhabit the grove, where there's a week-long festival here in August. For an extra fee, tour the grove and other sights with one of Susanne's adopted children (and traditional priests) Sangodare (0803 226 2188) or Doyin Faniyi (0803 226 2188).