Centro Turistico La Boquita

Masaya & Los Pueblos Blancos

This waterfront complex offers amenities for beachgoers, from bars and restaurants to public restrooms. Just follow the only road west to the end.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parque Nacional Volcán Masaya

    Parque Nacional Volcán Masaya

    25.88 MILES

    Described by the Spaniards as the gates of hell, the craters that comprise Volcán Masaya National Park are the most easily accessible active volcanoes in…

  • Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo

    Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo

    22.36 MILES

    This 184-hectare natural reserve, 30km outside Managua, is a small wilderness enclave within easy reach of the capital. Imagine: a hardwood forest, dense…

  • Fortaleza De Coyotepe

    Fortaleza De Coyotepe

    29.12 MILES

    Built in 1893 atop Cerro de los Coyotes, this fortress saw the last stand of Benjamín Zeledón, the 1912 hero of resistance to US intervention. The marines…

  • Museo Arqueológico Tendirí

    Museo Arqueológico Tendirí

    28.48 MILES

    Started in 1910, this private collection consists of a wealth of objects - mostly from the Chorotega culture that flourished between AD 1250–1500. The…

  • Aguas Agrias – La Nanda Community

    Aguas Agrias – La Nanda Community

    29 MILES

    This rural community, just south of Mombacho volcano, is an off-the-beaten-path destination where local guides lead hikes through a traditional plantation…

  • Mirador

    Mirador

    26.69 MILES

    Catarina’s main claim to fame offers views across the startling blue waters of Laguna de Apoyo to Granada and Lago de Nicaragua all the way to Ometepe…

  • Nicaragua Libre

    Nicaragua Libre

    25.97 MILES

    This small rural community at the base of Volcán Mombacho is part of the UCA community-tourism project. It offers guided trips through organic coffee…

1. Reserva Ecológica La Maquina

6.1 MILES

Take a dip in the pools beneath spectacular waterfalls at this lovely nature reserve, then explore the short hiking trails that traverse the 154-hectare…

2. Centro Turistico Pochomil

10.81 MILES

This is where you find ample visitor parking and access to Pochomil's dense cluster of beach restaurants and bars.

3. Gaia Estate

14.8 MILES

Birdwatching and coffee tours are conveniently rolled into one at Gaia Estate, a lush, 90-acre organic coffee farm. Over 150 species of birds live here,…

4. Museo Ecológico Trópico Seco

15.76 MILES

Nicaragua’s first natural history museum (sort of) offers informative, if low-budget, displays that focus primarily on the ecosystem of the Río Grande de…

7. Biblioteca Augusto C Sandino

24.94 MILES

This simple corner building was the childhood home of revolutionary leader Augusto C Sandino. Now it's a library and small museum devoted to Sandino…

