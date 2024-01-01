This waterfront complex offers amenities for beachgoers, from bars and restaurants to public restrooms. Just follow the only road west to the end.
Centro Turistico La Boquita
Masaya & Los Pueblos Blancos
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.88 MILES
Described by the Spaniards as the gates of hell, the craters that comprise Volcán Masaya National Park are the most easily accessible active volcanoes in…
Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo
22.36 MILES
This 184-hectare natural reserve, 30km outside Managua, is a small wilderness enclave within easy reach of the capital. Imagine: a hardwood forest, dense…
Refugio de Vida Silvestre Río Escalante-Chacocente
15.91 MILES
The main event at this remote wildlife refuge is the mass arrival of female turtles (at intervals between July and December), who crawl up onto the sandy…
29.12 MILES
Built in 1893 atop Cerro de los Coyotes, this fortress saw the last stand of Benjamín Zeledón, the 1912 hero of resistance to US intervention. The marines…
28.48 MILES
Started in 1910, this private collection consists of a wealth of objects - mostly from the Chorotega culture that flourished between AD 1250–1500. The…
Aguas Agrias – La Nanda Community
29 MILES
This rural community, just south of Mombacho volcano, is an off-the-beaten-path destination where local guides lead hikes through a traditional plantation…
26.69 MILES
Catarina’s main claim to fame offers views across the startling blue waters of Laguna de Apoyo to Granada and Lago de Nicaragua all the way to Ometepe…
25.97 MILES
This small rural community at the base of Volcán Mombacho is part of the UCA community-tourism project. It offers guided trips through organic coffee…
Nearby Masaya & Los Pueblos Blancos attractions
1. Reserva Ecológica La Maquina
6.1 MILES
Take a dip in the pools beneath spectacular waterfalls at this lovely nature reserve, then explore the short hiking trails that traverse the 154-hectare…
10.81 MILES
This is where you find ample visitor parking and access to Pochomil's dense cluster of beach restaurants and bars.
14.8 MILES
Birdwatching and coffee tours are conveniently rolled into one at Gaia Estate, a lush, 90-acre organic coffee farm. Over 150 species of birds live here,…
4. Museo Ecológico Trópico Seco
15.76 MILES
Nicaragua’s first natural history museum (sort of) offers informative, if low-budget, displays that focus primarily on the ecosystem of the Río Grande de…
5. Refugio de Vida Silvestre Río Escalante-Chacocente
15.91 MILES
6. Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo
22.36 MILES
7. Biblioteca Augusto C Sandino
24.94 MILES
This simple corner building was the childhood home of revolutionary leader Augusto C Sandino. Now it's a library and small museum devoted to Sandino…
8. Parque Nacional Volcán Masaya
25.88 MILES
