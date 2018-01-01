Nicaragua Highlights: A 10 days program with weekly departure on Mondays

Explore Nicaragua's pacific region, while visiting famous turistic and local destinations day by day.Day 1Arrival at Managua International Airpot. Transfer to hote in the capital city. Accommodation: Hotel Mansión TeodolindaDay 2During the morning you are transferred to León, one of Nicaragua's oldest and most influential cities. Accommodation: Hotel AustriaDay 3Enjoy a wlaking city tour aroun León famous cultural and historic sites. Afternoon at leisure. Optional tours available. Accommodation: Hotel AustriaDay 4You are transferred to Granada, belived to be the second oldest city established in mainland Latin America by the Spanish conquest. On the way enjoy a Masaya tour while exploring the touristic points of the region as the Masaya Volcano and artisan market.Accommodation: Hotel El AlmiranteDay 5During the morning dalight yourself with a Isletas Boat Tour around lake Nicaragua and some of it's 365 islets. Optional tours available. Accommodation: Hotel El AlmiranteDay 6You are transferred by vehicle and ferry to the marvelous Isla de Ometepe. An island with two volcanoes located in a fresh water lake. During the afternoon enjoy a selfguided tour around Charco Verde Nature Reserve.Accommodation: Hotel Charco Verde.Day 7Day at leisure to enjoy the surroundings in Isla de Ometepe. Experience the tranquility in this charming island.Optional tour available.Accommodation: Hotel Charco Verde.Day 8You are transferred by ferry to San Jorge port, then you continue to Laguna de Apoyo Nature Reserve. A crater lagoon surrounged by nature and native wildlife.Accommodation: Ecolodge San SimiánDay 9Day at leisure to enjoy the peace at the nature reserve. Don't miss the amazing landscapes. Accomodation: Ecolodge San SimiánDay 10Tranfer to the International airport in Managua. End of services. Flight back home.Thank you for traveling with us!