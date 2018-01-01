Small-Group Tour of Isla de Ometepe with El Ceibo Museum
Meet your guide in the lobby of your Isla de Ometepe hotel at approximately 9:00am. From there, begin your journey to Finca Magdalena, located in the skirts of the Maderas Volcano. Upon your arrival to the finca, you will admire several rock carvings and petroglyphs as you listen to your guide tell you tales about the island. Next, stop at the mystical Charco Verde lagoon, located in Charco Verde Nature Reserve. While you're there, observe the flora and fauna of the island and keep an eye out for howler monkeys. The guide will tell you the legend of Chico Largo, a popular story for locals and tourists alike. Continue the tour to the natural water pool known as, "Ojo de agua", where you can swim or simply relax for a short time. For your final stop, proceed to the El Ceibo Museum. The museum displays Pre-Columbian artifacts, along with well-preserved indigenous statues and ceramics. Afterwards, begin your journey back to Isla de Ometepe and return to your accommodations.