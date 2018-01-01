Welcome to Isla de Ometepe

Ometepe never fails to impress. Its twin volcanic peaks, rising up out of Lago de Nicaragua, have captured the imagination of everyone from precolonial Aztecs (who thought they’d found the promised land) to Mark Twain (who waxed lyrical about it in his book Travels with Mr Brown) – not to mention the relatively few travelers who make it out here. The island’s fertile volcanic soil, clean waters, wide beaches, wildlife population, archaeological sites and dramatic profile are quickly propelling it up traveler tick lists.

Read More

More than 1700 petroglyphs have been found on Ometepe, making this a DIY-ers fantasy island.

Read Less

Top experiences in Isla de Ometepe

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Isla de Ometepe activities

$88 Outdoor Activities

Half-Day Nature Tour in Isla de Ometepe

This half-day nature tour starts with a pick-up at any hotel or previously designated area in Isla de Ometepe. From there, you'll travel to "Peña Inculta" a nature reserve where you will see groups of white faced and howler monkeys in their natural habitat. Also species like squirrels, iguanas and tropical birds as wrens and parrots.After visiting the reserve, you'll head to Finca Magdalena, a community and coffee farm constructed in 1988, where you will have the opportunity to observe organized coffee cultivation, and a hike in the nature to see petroglyphs or rock carvings.After, you'll have relaxation time and lunch overlooking Lake Nicaragua. The last stop is a visit to a natural water pool known as "Ojo de agua", where you can swim or relax surrounded by nature and the sound of the birds. The tour finishes with the drop off at your hotel or any previously designated area on the island.
$100 Outdoor Activities

Maderas Volcano Hike from Isla de Ometepe

After hotel pickup in Isla de Ometepe at 7am, you will transfer to Finca Magdalena to begin your Maderas volcano hike. Begin walking through the farm community along the eastern slopes of the volcano. While on the walk, you will encounter several pre-Columbian remnants along the trail. The trail is rocky and muddy and the climb toward the Maderas crater is arduous; therefore, good physical condition is required. Continuing the hike, you will climb the steep slopes through the forest encountering white-faced howler monkeys rustling in the leaves and perched in the trees looking at those who dare to visit their habitat. Hiking to reach the top of Maderas will take several hours, but once you arrive be prepared for what awaits you, a mystical crater lake and amazing views of the island and surrounding landscape.Upon completion of enjoying the views and boxed lunch, you will begin your trek down the volcano's slopes back to Finca Magdalena. Upon arrival, join your vehicle for your return to your hotel in Isla de Ometepe.
$100 Outdoor Activities

Concepción Volcano Hike in Isla de Ometepe

The tour starts with prick up from any previously designated area in Isla de Ometepe and the transfer to the skirts of the volcano. Prepare yourself for an approximate 10 hour hike that will take you around the impressive and active Concepción volcano, where you will be able to admire the flora and fauna, and the beautiful landscapes.The hike starts at the town of Urbaite, passing coffee and banana plantations; be prepared for a though day of climbing but for an incredible adventure. In the last part it´s necessary to climb over rocks because the trail gets rough and difficult. Once you achieve getting to the top, the views are superb and you have the opportunity to see smoke getting up from the crater .Relax while enjoying the amazing views and environment, before the descent.
$120 Cultural & Theme Tours

Small-Group Tour of Isla de Ometepe with El Ceibo Museum

Meet your guide in the lobby of your Isla de Ometepe hotel at approximately 9:00am. From there, begin your journey to Finca Magdalena, located in the skirts of the Maderas Volcano. Upon your arrival to the finca, you will admire several rock carvings and petroglyphs as you listen to your guide tell you tales about the island. Next, stop at the mystical Charco Verde lagoon, located in Charco Verde Nature Reserve. While you're there, observe the flora and fauna of the island and keep an eye out for howler monkeys. The guide will tell you the legend of Chico Largo, a popular story for locals and tourists alike. Continue the tour to the natural water pool known as, "Ojo de agua", where you can swim or simply relax for a short time. For your final stop, proceed to the El Ceibo Museum. The museum displays Pre-Columbian artifacts, along with well-preserved indigenous statues and ceramics. Afterwards, begin your journey back to Isla de Ometepe and return to your accommodations.
$1120 Transfers & Ground Transport

Nicaragua Highlights: A 10 days program with weekly departure on Mondays

Explore Nicaragua's pacific region, while visiting famous turistic and local destinations day by day.Day 1Arrival at Managua International Airpot. Transfer to hote in the capital city. Accommodation: Hotel Mansión TeodolindaDay 2During the morning you are transferred to León, one of Nicaragua's oldest and most influential cities. Accommodation: Hotel AustriaDay 3Enjoy a wlaking city tour aroun León famous cultural and historic sites. Afternoon at leisure. Optional tours available. Accommodation: Hotel AustriaDay 4You are transferred to Granada, belived to be the second oldest city established in mainland Latin America by the Spanish conquest. On the way enjoy a Masaya tour while exploring the touristic points of the region as the Masaya Volcano and artisan market.Accommodation: Hotel El AlmiranteDay 5During the morning dalight yourself with a Isletas Boat Tour around lake Nicaragua and some of it's 365 islets. Optional tours available. Accommodation: Hotel El AlmiranteDay 6You are transferred by vehicle and ferry to the marvelous Isla de Ometepe. An island with two volcanoes located in a fresh water lake. During the afternoon enjoy a selfguided tour around Charco Verde Nature Reserve.Accommodation: Hotel Charco Verde.Day 7Day at leisure to enjoy the surroundings in Isla de Ometepe. Experience the tranquility in this charming island.Optional tour available.Accommodation: Hotel Charco Verde.Day 8You are transferred by ferry to San Jorge port, then you continue to Laguna de Apoyo Nature Reserve. A crater lagoon surrounged by nature and native wildlife.Accommodation: Ecolodge San SimiánDay 9Day at leisure to enjoy the peace at the nature reserve. Don't miss the amazing landscapes. Accomodation: Ecolodge San SimiánDay 10Tranfer to the International airport in Managua. End of services. Flight back home.Thank you for traveling with us!
$2094.53 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Central American Journey

Escape the resorts and discover something extraordinary in Central America. Visit seven countries on this adventure and experience mighty ruins, clear Caribbean waters, Pacific waves, rainforests, and breathtaking scenery along the way. Explore indigenous Mayan villages and meet locals for an immersive experience that few travellers get to know. While you're free to choose your own adventure, your accommodation and transportation are included. Our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Take a trip that's packed with all the things you need and nothing you don't – 32 days of maximum adventure at minimum cost.
See More Activities

Isla de Ometepe in detail

Isla de Ometepe photo credits