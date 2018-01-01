Welcome to Corn Islands

The Caribbean coast’s biggest tourist draw is actually 70km offshore on a pair of enchanting islands with horseshoe bays, crystalline coves and underwater caves. Great Corn is larger and peopled by a Creole population that lives in colorful wooden houses, many of which are sprinkled along the main road that encircles the island. And though tourism is the second-largest industry, behind lobster fishing, you won’t see mega-developments here.

Read More

Little Corn, a tiny, jungled, car-less jewel, actually attracts more tourists, with most visitors heading for funky, creative beachside cabañas that are the perfect setting for Robinson Crusoe 2.0. The dive sites are more diverse on Little Corn, the jungle is thick and the food is outrageously good, which explains why so many ignore the larger island and indulge in car-free tranquillity. But there is a catch: during high season there can be more foreigners than locals.

Read Less

Top experiences in Corn Islands

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Corn Islands in detail

Corn Islands photo credits