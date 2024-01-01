Aramoana Hill

Taranaki & Whanganui

LoginSave

From Aramoana Hill, near the southern end of the Whanganui River Rd, there’s a terrific view: peaks, paddocks, poplars and the curling river.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Whanganui Regional Museum.

    Whanganui Regional Museum

    8.43 MILES

    Spend an hour or two in one of NZ’s better natural history museums. Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārange Māori exhibits include an amazing waka (canoe), …

  • Sarjeant on the Quay

    Sarjeant on the Quay

    8.48 MILES

    The elegant old neoclassical Sarjeant Gallery building in Queens Park is closed for earthquake-proofing. In the interim, the gallery's estimable art…

  • New Zealand Glassworks

    New Zealand Glassworks

    8.43 MILES

    The pick of Whanganui's many glass studios. Watch glass-blowers working, check out the gallery, take a one-day glass-blowing course ($290, four people max…

  • Durie Hill Elevator

    Durie Hill Elevator

    8.48 MILES

    Across City Bridge from downtown Whanganui, this elevator was built with grand visions for Durie Hill’s residential future. Beyond an entrance lined with…

  • Whanganui Riverboat Centre

    Whanganui Riverboat Centre

    8.34 MILES

    The historical displays here are interesting, but everyone's here for the PS Waimarie, the last of the Whanganui River paddle steamers. In 1900 it was…

  • Putiki Church

    Putiki Church

    9.36 MILES

    Across the City Bridge from town and 1km towards the sea is the Putiki Church (aka St Paul’s Memorial Church). It’s unremarkable externally, but just like…

  • Castlecliff Beach

    Castlecliff Beach

    11.5 MILES

    Follow the Whanganui River's western riverbank seawards for 8km and you'll arrive in Castlecliff, a wonderfully low-key beach 'burb dominated by a huge…

  • Kai Iwi Beach

    Kai Iwi Beach

    13.27 MILES

    Kai Iwi is a wild ocean frontier, strewn with black sand, a ruined WWII gun emplacement and masses of driftwood (you might see locals collecting it for…

View more attractions

Nearby Taranaki & Whanganui attractions

1. Virginia Lake

8.23 MILES

A couple of kilometres northwest of the centre, Virginia Lake is the perfect place for a stroll (around the lake or the woodland walk). Aside from the…

2. Whanganui Riverboat Centre

8.34 MILES

The historical displays here are interesting, but everyone's here for the PS Waimarie, the last of the Whanganui River paddle steamers. In 1900 it was…

3. Whanganui Regional Museum

8.43 MILES

Spend an hour or two in one of NZ’s better natural history museums. Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārange Māori exhibits include an amazing waka (canoe), …

4. New Zealand Glassworks

8.43 MILES

The pick of Whanganui's many glass studios. Watch glass-blowers working, check out the gallery, take a one-day glass-blowing course ($290, four people max…

5. Sarjeant on the Quay

8.48 MILES

The elegant old neoclassical Sarjeant Gallery building in Queens Park is closed for earthquake-proofing. In the interim, the gallery's estimable art…

6. Durie Hill Elevator

8.48 MILES

Across City Bridge from downtown Whanganui, this elevator was built with grand visions for Durie Hill’s residential future. Beyond an entrance lined with…

7. War Memorial Tower

8.49 MILES

Ride the ratchety old Durie Hill Elevator up to the top of Durie Hill, then keep climbing skywards up the austere War Memorial Tower. It's 176 steps and…

8. Lift Machinery Housing Lookout

8.49 MILES

High on Durie Hill atop the machinery housing for the Durie Hill Elevator, there's a lookout platform from where the city views are eye-popping. Climb the…