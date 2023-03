The elegant old neoclassical Sarjeant Gallery building in Queens Park is closed for earthquake-proofing. In the interim, the gallery's estimable art resides on Taupo Quay. There's not as much room here as up on the hill, so exhibits are limited (but revolving); there's more on show above the Whanganui i-SITE across the road. The gift shop features fab Whanganui glass.