The historical displays here are interesting, but everyone's here for the PS Waimarie, the last of the Whanganui River paddle steamers. In 1900 it was shipped out from England and paddled the Whanganui until it sank ingloriously at its mooring in 1952. Submerged for 41 years, it was finally raised, restored, then relaunched on the first day of the 21st century. It now offers two-hour tours up the river, boarding at 10.30am. Book in advance.