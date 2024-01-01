Bason Botanic Gardens

Set 11km from Whanganui centre (pair it with a trip to Kai Iwi Beach), these gardens spread over 25 hectares and feature orchids, tropical plants, sculpture and interesting architecture (swirly brick barbecues for your picnic). Check the website for what's on.
