Hawkes Bay Wineries Self-Guided Bike Tour

Collect your bike between 10am and 1pm (depending on the season) at Ash Ridge Wines’ vineyard. Then, clip on your helmet, hop into the saddle and peddle through the New Zealand countryside to begin your independent cycling tour. With your winery map to hand, follow flat, winding routes through the heart of the Hawke's Bay wine region. Along the way, visit the wineries of most interest and sample the diverse wines in production (own expense). Perhaps visit wineries such as Abbey Cellars, Alpha Domus, Ash Ridge Wines, Oak Estate, Sileni Estate, Te Awa, or Trinity Hill. Depending on how many wineries you visit — and how long you stay — your tour will likely take between four and six hours. You can enjoy a quick lunch (own expense) overlooking vines at Te Awa or Oak Estate before meandering onto the next winery. With roadside support to help if you have any difficulties — such as a flat tyre — and to collect any wine that you purchase from the wineries (own expense), you’re free to relax and enjoy your day. At the end of your ride, return your bike to your starting point to bring your tour to an end.