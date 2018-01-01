Welcome to Hastings & Around
Imbibing and dining around the area's restaurants, breweries and vineyards, and trawling good farmers markets and seasonal fruit stands are fine foodie-focused reasons to explore, and balance can be provided by biking or tramping around Te Mata's spectacular natural profile.
Top experiences in Hastings & Around
Hastings & Around activities
Hastings Earthquake Audio Tour
Learn about the devastation and rebuilding after the infamous 1931 Napier Earthquake in this informative audio tour. The damage was not restricted to Napier but spread to this farming city of Hastings and beyond where many buildings were destroyed and lives lost. It did not take long for this city to rebuild and many of the buildings are reputed to be even better than they were prior to the Earthquake. You’ll learn about the effects the earthquake had on buildings such as the Former Post Office and the iconic Clock Tower and hear stories regarding the old Roach's Department Store, St Mathew's Church, Las Palmas, the Hawkes Bay Farmers Building, the Dominion Buildings and Credit House, the Karamu Chambers and the Public Trust Building, the Albert Hotel, Municipal Buildings, the Opera House with the Wesley Methodist Church, the Municipal Power House and the Woman's Rest with the Hastings Centotaph. This tour is memorable and poignant and includes survivor's tales. As a self-guided audio tour, you have more flexibility to experience it how you wish. Your tour, your pace.
Hawkes Bay Wineries Self-Guided Bike Tour
Collect your bike between 10am and 1pm (depending on the season) at Ash Ridge Wines’ vineyard. Then, clip on your helmet, hop into the saddle and peddle through the New Zealand countryside to begin your independent cycling tour. With your winery map to hand, follow flat, winding routes through the heart of the Hawke's Bay wine region. Along the way, visit the wineries of most interest and sample the diverse wines in production (own expense). Perhaps visit wineries such as Abbey Cellars, Alpha Domus, Ash Ridge Wines, Oak Estate, Sileni Estate, Te Awa, or Trinity Hill. Depending on how many wineries you visit — and how long you stay — your tour will likely take between four and six hours. You can enjoy a quick lunch (own expense) overlooking vines at Te Awa or Oak Estate before meandering onto the next winery. With roadside support to help if you have any difficulties — such as a flat tyre — and to collect any wine that you purchase from the wineries (own expense), you’re free to relax and enjoy your day. At the end of your ride, return your bike to your starting point to bring your tour to an end.
Winery Tours
Winery tours can start from your accommodation, and is tailor made to include any wineries you would like to see based off, of your location. Minimum time 1 hour, winery tours are in our luxurious Packard vintage cars. All winery tours are bespoke and you will have a custom itinerary. Hawke’s Bay is one of the New Zealand’s most acclaimed wine regions. Boasting as the oldest wine region in New Zealand and the second largest. With over 72 wineries to visit, you are sure to find your new favourite drop! You’ll be met your driver, in Art Deco costume, who will provide a fascinating commentary as you are driven in style en route to your first winery. You’ll learn about the earthquake that destroyed the city, hear stories of the people that led the rebuild, and discover the Art Deco style. You can choose the wineries to visit or leave it up to us to create a bespoke itinerary for you. Note: Tour cost is by the hour and includes tasting fees. For example: A 3 hour winery tour will incorporate 3 wineries. Accommodation pick up and drop off included in the cost.