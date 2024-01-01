Matawhero Church

Some 7km west of the town centre in the suburb of Matawhero, this historic Presbyterian church is the only building in the village to have survived the 1868 raid by the rebellious Te Kooti. It’s a sweet, timber affair with a bell turret and lovingly tended gardens.
4.77 MILES
The Tairāwhiti Museum, with its fab gallery extension, focuses on East Coast Māori and colonial history. This is Gisborne’s arts hub, with rotating…
5.08 MILES
High on a hill overlooking Gisborne, Titirangi was once a pā (fortified village). Reach it via Queens Dr, or on the steep track from the revamped Puhi Kai…
Puhi Kai Iti Cook Landing Site
4.77 MILES
At the foot of Titirangi Reserve is the spot where Captain Cook first landed in NZ in 1769, and where nine Māori were killed by Cook's crew. In 2019, a $5…
13.63 MILES
An arboreal paradise, Eastwoodhill Arboretum is the largest collection of northern-hemisphere trees and shrubs in the southern hemisphere. It's…
4.61 MILES
Gisborne is already well endowed with statues, but this one commemorating the hugely popular Footrot Flats cartoons by Gisborne local, the late Murray…
4.78 MILES
This cultural centre commemorates the dedication and commitment of the famed 28th Māori Battalion of the New Zealand Army who fought bravely in the…
4.84 MILES
On the flanks of Titirangi Reserve is an impressive new sculpture of Te Maro, the first of nine Māori men killed by Cook's crew when they landed in…
2.75 MILES
Sustainable, organic, biodynamic... Millton makes all the right moves, and makes them well. Bring a picnic and kick back surrounded by sturdy-trunked…
0.6 MILES
Great chardonnay, gewürztraminer and cafe lunches at sassy restaurant The Vines (www.bushmerevines.co.nz; mains $25 to $34). Live music on summer Sundays…
0.65 MILES
Enjoy a picnic in bucolic splendour, accompanied by a flight of fine wines. Matawhero is home to a particularly buttery chardy, refined over almost 50…
3. East Coast Museum of Technology
1.55 MILES
Think analogue not digital; old-age not space-age. About 6km west of the town centre, this improbable medley of farm equipment, fire engines and sundry…
2.75 MILES
3.82 MILES
Sustainable winery with lovely wines across the board, including a delicious malbec. Look forward to vineyard and valley views but call ahead to make sure…
4.32 MILES
The town gardens are sitting pretty beside the Taruheru River – a beautiful spot for a picnic and a romp around the big playground. Wiggle through the NZ…
4.46 MILES
There's no let-up in Gisborne's Endeavour endeavours: in the riverside park is a dynamic statue of Nicholas Young, Captain Cook’s cabin boy, whose eagle…
4.49 MILES
Built in 1934, this art-deco clock tower is the undisputed highlight of Gisborne's main street.