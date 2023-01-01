An arboreal paradise, Eastwoodhill Arboretum is the largest collection of northern-hemisphere trees and shrubs in the southern hemisphere. It's staggeringly beautiful – you could easily lose a day wandering around the 25km of themed tracks in this pine-scented paradise. It's well signposted, 35km northwest of Gisborne. There's accommodation and an excellent kids' playground, too.

Basic shared-bathroom accommodation here is in the form of bunks and private rooms (dorm bed $35, twin room $70 and double $120, all including garden admission). Meals are available by arrangement, or you can use the full-kit kitchen (BYO food).