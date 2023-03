Gisborne is already well endowed with statues, but this one commemorating the hugely popular Footrot Flats cartoons by Gisborne local, the late Murray Ball, is one of our faves. Wal, the series' archetypal Kiwi farmer, stands with his devoted canine companion, 'The Dog', looking on. For more on Footrot Flats, see www.footrotflats.com, or check out the 1986 movie Footrot Flats: The Dog's Tale.