Welcome to Gisborne

'Gizzy' to her friends, Gisborne (pronounced Gis-born, not Gis-bun) is a pretty place, squeezed between surf beaches and a sea of chardonnay, and it proudly claims to be the first city on Earth to see the sun. It’s a good place to put your feet up for a few days, hit the beach and sip some wine.

