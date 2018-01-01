Welcome to East Cape
The slow-paced East Cape is a unique and special corner of New Zealand. It's a quiet place, where everyone knows everyone and community ties are built on rural enterprise and a shared passion for the ocean. Horse riding, tractors on the beach, fresh fish for dinner – it's all part of daily life here.
Inland, the wild Raukumara Range forms the Cape’s jagged spine. Tracing the fringe of the land, the 327km Pacific Coast Hwy (SH35) runs from Opotiki to Gisborne. Lonely shores lie strewn with driftwood, while picture-postcard sandy bays lure just a handful of visitors.