The interesting old Central Hawke’s Bay Settlers Museum in Waipawa has plenty of pioneer artefacts, old photos and a good specimen of a river waka (canoe). Look for the anchor of the ill-fated schooner Maroro out the front, which hit a reef then washed up on Porangahau Beach in 1927.
Central Hawke’s Bay Settlers Museum
Hawke's Bay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.93 MILES
Rising dramatically from the Heretaunga Plains 16km south of Havelock North, Te Mata Peak (399m) is part of the 1-sq-km Te Mata Trust Park. The summit…
25.37 MILES
This hip, inventive winery has a bistro, a gallery, a popular summer Saturday morning farmers market (one of the first in NZ) and an amphitheatre for…
29.79 MILES
There's plenty of great vineyard dining around Hawke's Bay, but copper-clad Elephant Hill in beachy Te Awanga is something special. Huge picture windows…
24.77 MILES
The city's neat little gallery presents contemporary NZ (including Māori) and international art in a bright, purpose-built space. Expect some wacky stuff…
24.88 MILES
The Westerman's Building is arguably the area's best example of the Spanish Mission style. The Hastings i-SITE is located here too.
25.03 MILES
Definitely one of Hawke's Bay's flashiest wineries – wonderful wines, excellent restaurant and accommodation.
25.74 MILES
Created in the shadows of Te Mata Peak, the legendary Coleraine red at this unpretentious, old-school, family-run winery is worth the trip all on its own.
