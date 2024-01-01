Central Hawke’s Bay Settlers Museum

Hawke's Bay

The interesting old Central Hawke’s Bay Settlers Museum in Waipawa has plenty of pioneer artefacts, old photos and a good specimen of a river waka (canoe). Look for the anchor of the ill-fated schooner Maroro out the front, which hit a reef then washed up on Porangahau Beach in 1927.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A backpacker standing at the top of Te Mata Peak in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand.

    Te Mata Peak

    23.93 MILES

    Rising dramatically from the Heretaunga Plains 16km south of Havelock North, Te Mata Peak (399m) is part of the 1-sq-km Te Mata Trust Park. The summit…

  • Black Barn Vineyards

    Black Barn Vineyards

    25.37 MILES

    This hip, inventive winery has a bistro, a gallery, a popular summer Saturday morning farmers market (one of the first in NZ) and an amphitheatre for…

  • Elephant Hill

    Elephant Hill

    29.79 MILES

    There's plenty of great vineyard dining around Hawke's Bay, but copper-clad Elephant Hill in beachy Te Awanga is something special. Huge picture windows…

  • Hastings City Art Gallery

    Hastings City Art Gallery

    24.77 MILES

    The city's neat little gallery presents contemporary NZ (including Māori) and international art in a bright, purpose-built space. Expect some wacky stuff…

  • Westerman's Building

    Westerman's Building

    24.88 MILES

    The Westerman's Building is arguably the area's best example of the Spanish Mission style. The Hastings i-SITE is located here too.

  • Craggy Range

    Craggy Range

    25.03 MILES

    Definitely one of Hawke's Bay's flashiest wineries – wonderful wines, excellent restaurant and accommodation.

  • Te Mata Estate

    Te Mata Estate

    25.74 MILES

    Created in the shadows of Te Mata Peak, the legendary Coleraine red at this unpretentious, old-school, family-run winery is worth the trip all on its own.

