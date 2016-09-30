Welcome to New Plymouth
Private VIP Luxury Tour - Choose number of days & we take you all around NZ!
Looking for a private vehicle with a driver to take you around the North Island, South Island or even both?Wish to experience New Zealand as a local & learn about our culture and traditions?Look no further, you're in the right place!We have set itineraries that you can check out or we can make a special one for you at no extra charge. Destinations in North Island like Auckland West Coast Beaches, Goat Island Marine Reserve, Matakana, Bay of Islands, Cape Reinga, 90-mile beach, Hobbiton Movie Set, Waitomo Glow Worm Caves, Rotorua, Hamilton, Taupo, New Plymouth, Tongariro, Coromandel, Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Napier & Wellington.Thats not it, we can also take you on an amazing Ferry ride to the South Island to explore spots like Arthur pass, Franz Joseph, Fox Glacier, Lake Wanaka, Queenstown, Cardrona, Milford Sounds, Dunedin & Christchurch.Accommodation can be arranged for you at an extra cost or you can make your own arrangments.The Vehicle is fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious trip.Our Mercedes Sprinter vans have USB charging cables, Bluetooth for you to play your music in the car, Free Wifi, Complimentary snacks & water plus having your own experienced tour guide/driver.Our local guide will teach you all about New Zealand and show you the hidden spots that no one else can show you.Languages available (per request depending on availability): English, Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and Portuguese.This is indeed the best way to safely travel New Zealand without any worries or stress.
Private & Flexible North Island Tours - Choose your locations and number of days
Want to explore the beautiful New Zealand on your very own private tour? 1-21 day tours available for up to 11 people. Let your own personal guide take you to the secret spot only Kiwi's know while explaining the culture and history to you. Use one of our set itineraries or tell us where you want to go and let us build an amazing custom tour just for you. Better yet take advantage of our discounts on accommodation and activities with our partner companies, or book your own for complete flexibility. What better way to explore this amazing country than having a local guide drive and guide you through your journey. You will travel in comfort in our stylish and new 12 seater mini buses. Our buses include all the comforts you need including: Full Air conditioning USB charging points next to each seat row Drop down DVD screen Fridge with free water and snacks Destinations we commonly travel to in the North Island include: Auckland, Matakana, Tutukaka, Bay of Islands, Cape Reinga, 90-mile Beach, Hobbiton Movie Set, Waitomo Caves, Hamilton, Coromandel, Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Rotorua, Taupo, New Plymouth, Tongariro National Park, Napier & Wellington. But that's not all...... From there if you cover the return ferry ticket we can also visit the stunning South Island Including: Picton, Kaikoura, Arthur pass, Franz Joseph, Fox Glacier, Dunedin & Christchurch. Queenstown, Wanaka, Mt Cook, Fiordland and Milford Sounds. We cater for all cultures and languages so please let us know what you need and I'm sure we can create and amazing trip for you.
Taranaki Overnighter
Our Taranaki Taster guarantee's you'll get to experience a wide variety of the regions popular attractions.Day 1)We depart from central Auckland at 7.00am, so we arrive in New Plymouth with time to explore.The 4.5 hour drive is broken up with stops for bathroom, snacks and photo opportunities and the scenery is some of the best in NZ. The drive takes us through rolling high country, forested woodlands and coastal roads. Highlights include; the Mokau Cliffs (with the option to stop for a whitebait fritter), and the beautiful Awakino Gorge. On arriving to New Plymouth, the first stop is a visit to the stunning Te Rewa Rewa Bridge. One of the features of the award winning coastal walkway. Choose to get a ride into town, or opt to walk a section of this gorgeous track into the city. The driver will meet you at the Wind Wand. (You'll know when you there)Next we'll drop our bags at our accommodation. Either a central city backpackers or a local Air BnB. Then it's out to explore New Plymouth City. This short walking tour will take you past the incredible Len Lye Building, Puke Ariki Museum, the Clock Tower and up Devon St to the Centre of town.Next it's time to get the blood pumping with a spot of mountain climbing as we scale Paritutu Rock. This will give us great views of Back Beach, New Plymouth City and if the day is clear, Mount Taranaki.If we have time, we can run down the sand dunes to explore the black sand beaches and have a dip in the ocean. Keep an eye out for the seals that visit the area.Time to head back to our accommodation for shower before dinner. Eat together as a group or choose your own thing. Then the night is yours to explore some of New Plymouths bars, or to get an early night after an epic day.Sunday AMUp for an early 7am Breakfast, then its time to head up the Mountain for a walk in Egmont National Park.The 45 minute walk will offer you some great views of the region (weather dependent) and through some incredible native forest known as "Goblin Forest" that looks like something out of a fairy tale.Then it's time to begin the journey back to Auckland, but the stops aren't over. The next visit is to the Otorohanga Kiwi House. See a live Kiwi Bird plus many other native New Zealand species. We will have some time in Otorohanga for lunch. This small town has a whole walk dedicated to Kiwiana so definitely worth a stroll around.We should back to Auckland in time for dinner and a well deserved sleep!