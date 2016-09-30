Taranaki Overnighter

Our Taranaki Taster guarantee's you'll get to experience a wide variety of the regions popular attractions.Day 1)We depart from central Auckland at 7.00am, so we arrive in New Plymouth with time to explore.The 4.5 hour drive is broken up with stops for bathroom, snacks and photo opportunities and the scenery is some of the best in NZ. The drive takes us through rolling high country, forested woodlands and coastal roads. Highlights include; the Mokau Cliffs (with the option to stop for a whitebait fritter), and the beautiful Awakino Gorge. On arriving to New Plymouth, the first stop is a visit to the stunning Te Rewa Rewa Bridge. One of the features of the award winning coastal walkway. Choose to get a ride into town, or opt to walk a section of this gorgeous track into the city. The driver will meet you at the Wind Wand. (You'll know when you there)Next we'll drop our bags at our accommodation. Either a central city backpackers or a local Air BnB. Then it's out to explore New Plymouth City. This short walking tour will take you past the incredible Len Lye Building, Puke Ariki Museum, the Clock Tower and up Devon St to the Centre of town.Next it's time to get the blood pumping with a spot of mountain climbing as we scale Paritutu Rock. This will give us great views of Back Beach, New Plymouth City and if the day is clear, Mount Taranaki.If we have time, we can run down the sand dunes to explore the black sand beaches and have a dip in the ocean. Keep an eye out for the seals that visit the area.Time to head back to our accommodation for shower before dinner. Eat together as a group or choose your own thing. Then the night is yours to explore some of New Plymouths bars, or to get an early night after an epic day.Sunday AMUp for an early 7am Breakfast, then its time to head up the Mountain for a walk in Egmont National Park.The 45 minute walk will offer you some great views of the region (weather dependent) and through some incredible native forest known as "Goblin Forest" that looks like something out of a fairy tale.Then it's time to begin the journey back to Auckland, but the stops aren't over. The next visit is to the Otorohanga Kiwi House. See a live Kiwi Bird plus many other native New Zealand species. We will have some time in Otorohanga for lunch. This small town has a whole walk dedicated to Kiwiana so definitely worth a stroll around.We should back to Auckland in time for dinner and a well deserved sleep!