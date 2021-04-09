Havelock

Explore Havelock

  • C

    Cullen Point Lookout

    Cullen Point curves around to the northeast of Havelock, sheltering the marina from the rest of Pelorus Sound. A 10-minute walk loops up and around the…

  • H

    Havelock Museum

    Inhabiting an old Methodist church, this cute, locally focused museum presents old colonial tales in a contemporary, easily digestible style.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Havelock.

  • See

    Cullen Point Lookout

    Cullen Point curves around to the northeast of Havelock, sheltering the marina from the rest of Pelorus Sound. A 10-minute walk loops up and around the…

  • See

    Havelock Museum

    Inhabiting an old Methodist church, this cute, locally focused museum presents old colonial tales in a contemporary, easily digestible style.