Havelock
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Havelock.
Cullen Point Lookout
Cullen Point curves around to the northeast of Havelock, sheltering the marina from the rest of Pelorus Sound. A 10-minute walk loops up and around the…
Havelock Museum
Inhabiting an old Methodist church, this cute, locally focused museum presents old colonial tales in a contemporary, easily digestible style.