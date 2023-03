Beside a roundabout on The Strand is Pōhaturoa, a large tapu (sacred) rock outcrop capped with pohutukawa trees, where birth, death, war and moko (tattoo) rites were performed. The Treaty of Waitangi was signed here by Ngāti Awa chiefs in 1840. There’s also a monument to respected Ngāti Awa chief Te Hurinui Apanui (1855–1924). The archway through the rock used to be a cave, until road builders arrived in town.