Muriwai’s Cave

This shallow, partially collapsed cave once extended 122m into the hillside and was the home of Muriwai, a famous seer and sister of Toroa, captain of the Mātaatua waka (canoe). Along with Wairere Falls and a rock in the river mouth, the cave was one of three landmarks Toroa was told to look for by his father Irakewa before setting out from their Polynesian homeland. Carvings of the siblings flank the cave entry.

Just across the road, near the water's edge, is a carved shelter containing a ceremonial waka.