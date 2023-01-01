Ōpōtiki Museum

Ōpōtiki's museum has heritage displays including Māori artefacts, militaria, recreated shopfronts (barber, carpenter, printer…), and agricultural items including tractors and a horse-drawn wagon. The admission charge includes entry to the locked-in-time, 1950s-era Shalfoon & Francis general store, a few doors down.

Founded in the 1860s, the store closed its doors in 2000 and the shelves are still piled high with old grocery and hardware products. Handbags, sticky-tape dispensers, sets of scales, books − you name it, they had it. An amazing collection.