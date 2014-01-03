Lake Wakatipu Catamaran Cruise from Queenstown

Meet at a convenient downtown location in Queenstown to board your spacious catamaran for a nearly 2-hour tour of gorgeous Lake Wakatipu in the morning or early afternoon. Carved out by an enormous glacier in the last ice age, the lake reaches depths of 1,300 feet (400 meters). Mountains surround the water, providing a dramatic backdrop to the deep blue lake. Experience this stunning locale from your boat, which is equipped with warm indoor seating, large viewing windows and outdoor decks that offer unobstructed views from either side of the vessel. An onboard cafe serves beverages and snacks for purchase. Head to Mt Nicholas High Country Station, located on the western shore of the lake, with a stop at Bob's Cove to view flora and fauna up close from the boat. Soak up spectacular views looking towards Glenorchy, Mt Earnslaw, the Southern Alps and the Remarkables mountain range.Your captain provides informative commentary about the landmarks and native wildlife as you cruise. You are also welcome to join the captain in the wheelhouse. Learn about atmospheric pressures that cause the lake’s water level to rise and fall about 5 inches (12 centimeters) every few minutes. A Maori legend says that the water’s changing levels stem from the heartbeat of a giant who lies asleep in the lake’s depths.While a slumbering giant might be hard to prove, it's safe to say Elves have been here. The lake provided the setting for the Lothlórien scenes filmed for The Lord of the Rings movie. After a leisurely cruise on Lake Wakatipu, return to the starting point in Queenstown where your tour ends.