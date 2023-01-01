Located 12km south of Tairua is the turn-off to Puketui Valley and the historic Broken Hills gold-mine workings, which are 8km from the main road along a mainly gravel road. There are short walks up to the sites of stamper batteries, but the best hike is through the 500m-long Collins Drive mine tunnel. After the tunnel, keep an eye out for the short ‘lookout’ side trail, which affords panoramic views. It takes about three hours return.

Remember to take a torch and a jacket with you. Look for the Department of Conservation (DOC) brochure in information centres in Tairua and Whangamata.