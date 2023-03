Around seven million years ago Paaku was a volcanic island, but now it forms the northern head of Tairua’s harbour. Ngāti Hei had a pā here before being invaded by Ngāti Maru in the 17th century. It’s a steep 15-minute walk to the summit from the top of Paku Dr, with the pay-off being amazing views over Tairua, Pauanui and the Alderman Islands. Plaques along the way detail Tairua’s colonial history; only one is devoted to its long Māori occupation.