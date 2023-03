Two falls for the price of one! A fork in the road leads you, on the left, to the graceful drop of Matai Falls, while stairs to the right bring you to water tumbling down the moss-clad U-shaped wall of Horseshoe Falls. Allow 30 minutes to walk to both waterfalls and back. The waterfall walkway is signposted off the highway 8km north of Papatowai town.

Also accessible from the trail is the Matai Rail Trail, a 2km walk following the former train line through deep cuttings and over embankments.