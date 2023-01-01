Reach one of the South Island's most jaw-dropping coastal lookouts via the 900m Nugget Point (Tokatā) walkway. Wave-thrashed cliffs give way abruptly to sapphire waters dotted with toothy islets known as the Nuggets. The track to the lighthouse is dotted with poetic placards, and you can spot seals and sea lions lolling below. Look out for bird life, such as soaring tītī (muttonbird) and spoonbills huddling in the lee of the breeze.

It's 9km south of Kaka Point township, just past the Roaring Bay car park.