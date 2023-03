Fashioned from remaindered bits and bobs, artist and 'organic mechanic' Blair Somerville's intricately crafted automata are wonderfully irreverent. The bamboozling collection inside a converted bus (free entry) is a teaser for the carnival of creations through the gate (kids under 13 years not allowed, sorry…). The buzz, bong and bright lights of the organ are bound to tickle your ribs. Food truck and wi-fi on-site.

A food cart with an ice cream machine operates in summer.