Ponsonby & Karangahape Rd

Explore Ponsonby & Karangahape Rd

  • M

    Moses

    This reproduction of Michelangelo's Moses was made from marble from the same quarry as the original.

  • K

    Karangahape Road Art Gallery Trail

    Filling the spaces between ethnic restaurants, hip wine bars and vintage-clothing shops, Karangahape Rd is home to the highest concentration of studios…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ponsonby & Karangahape Rd.

  • See

    Moses

    This reproduction of Michelangelo's Moses was made from marble from the same quarry as the original.

  • See

    Karangahape Road Art Gallery Trail

    Filling the spaces between ethnic restaurants, hip wine bars and vintage-clothing shops, Karangahape Rd is home to the highest concentration of studios…