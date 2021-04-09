From the top of Auckland’s highest volcanic cone (196m), the entire isthmus and both harbours are laid bare. The symmetrical crater (50m deep) is known as…
Opened in late 2019, this excellent visitor centre showcases the geological and Māori cultural history of Maungawhau/Mt Eden. Highlights include an…
- Eden Garden
On Mt Eden's rocky eastern slopes, this mature garden is noted for its camellias, rhododendrons and azaleas.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kingsland & Mt Eden.
