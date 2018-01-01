Full-Day Biking and Kayaking Adventure: Nelson to Kaiteriteri

Your adventure starts in the morning where you will be transported to the golden sands of Kaiteriteri beach. This guided kayaking tour covers the area between Kaiteriteri to the south and Split Apple Rock in the north. It is a relatively small area with lots of interesting nooks and crannies to explore. This makes it an ideal tour for the first timer and those who are looking for smooth kayaking. The trip starts at 8:30am with a safety briefing, with full instruction to make kayaking as simple as possible – even for first timers. Tides play a big part in the tour itinerary. As these change with each day, so does the tour. The aim however, is to get up to Split Apple Rock at around 11am. After a break for swimming, relaxing or exploring the beach, set off for Ngaio Island on the homeward journey. Back to Kaiteriteri at 11:45am. Later, check-in around 12:30pm, then the afternoon has 180ha of lush native bush and over 30km of mountain bike trails waiting for you. There is a trail for everyone in Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park from the family friendly trails right up to a range of intermediate and advanced-grade riding. The park is well signed posted and easily self-guided. There is a mixture of smoothly crafted hand built and digger trails that you will find easy to navigate. After your day's adventure paddling and pedaling there will still be plenty of time for a swim on the beach and a cold one. Itinerary is as follows: 07:10 Depart Nelson to Kaiteriteri 08:30 Safety briefing 08:45-11:45 Split Apple Classic Kayak 11:45-12:30 Lunch (at own cost or $15 packed lunch) 12:30-12:45 Check in with Trail Journeys, Bike fit and kit up 12:45- 5pm Ride KMTBP 5pm- Depart Kaiteriteri to Nelson