Full-Day Abel Tasman National Park Hiking Tour with Cruise
Your guide will collect you in a Mercedes from your Nelson accommodation around 8am and will proceed to orientate you to this stunning region. Nelson is surrounded by National parks and the sea and is renowned for its high sunshine hours and the drive to meet your water taxi passes through orchards and market gardens responsible for much of the fresh fruit and vegetables found in New Zealand.Arriving at Kaiteriteri which is one of the best beaches in NZ, walking sticks and back packs are offered if required before boarding the water taxi at 9.15am for a scenic cruise over calm turquoise waters past islands with seals and ringing with birdsong, then stunning coastline to be delivered right into the heart of the park at around 10.30am.Your guide has been specially selected for their maturity, experience and knowledge of Abel Tasman National Park and will lead you over well formed tracks in lush forest explaining the medicinal and eatable plants and their unique features. They will discuss the importance of the region to Maori, Dutch and European history as well as the early settlers. Refreshments will be supplied at beautiful vantage points along the way and after 2.5 hours the guide will produce a delicious gourmet lunch to be enjoyed on the golden sands of Torrent Beach.The final afternoon walk of 2 hours takes you around the Torrent Bay estuary to Anchorage to be collected by your water taxi for the return cruise to Kaiteriteri and the drive back to your accommodation by 5pm.
Self-Guided Nelson to Mapua Cycle Adventure
Your adventure starts at the base in Nelson where you will be fitted to your bikes and briefed on your tour. From here you will start your cycle ride to Mapua on Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. You may choose to explore Nelson City before following the blue Great Taste Trail markers and heading south out to the seaside village of Mapua. Along the way, take in the ‘World of Wearable Art’ (WOW) exhibition then enjoy the atmosphere of the Honest Lawyer, a country style pub. There are also many craft breweries and wineries to sample along the way. Continue on the Trail, take the coastal route and enjoy the views from the coastal boardwalks of the Waimea Estuary and fertile farmland (home to a range of internationally significant bird species including the white heron). Cross the spectacular Waimea Swing Bridge then on to Rabbit Island. Take a swim in a freshwater swimming hole or the warm sea waters and sandy beaches of Rabbit Island. The trail takes you along the main beach of Rabbit Island where you will come to the Ferry landing. A short trip across the channel on the iconic Mapua Ferry lands you at the Mapua Wharf. Here you can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, shops and the Golden Bear Boutique Brewery. You will then be taken back to base in a vehicle.
Full-Day Biking and Kayaking Adventure: Nelson to Kaiteriteri
Your adventure starts in the morning where you will be transported to the golden sands of Kaiteriteri beach. This guided kayaking tour covers the area between Kaiteriteri to the south and Split Apple Rock in the north. It is a relatively small area with lots of interesting nooks and crannies to explore. This makes it an ideal tour for the first timer and those who are looking for smooth kayaking. The trip starts at 8:30am with a safety briefing, with full instruction to make kayaking as simple as possible – even for first timers. Tides play a big part in the tour itinerary. As these change with each day, so does the tour. The aim however, is to get up to Split Apple Rock at around 11am. After a break for swimming, relaxing or exploring the beach, set off for Ngaio Island on the homeward journey. Back to Kaiteriteri at 11:45am. Later, check-in around 12:30pm, then the afternoon has 180ha of lush native bush and over 30km of mountain bike trails waiting for you. There is a trail for everyone in Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park from the family friendly trails right up to a range of intermediate and advanced-grade riding. The park is well signed posted and easily self-guided. There is a mixture of smoothly crafted hand built and digger trails that you will find easy to navigate. After your day's adventure paddling and pedaling there will still be plenty of time for a swim on the beach and a cold one. Itinerary is as follows: 07:10 Depart Nelson to Kaiteriteri 08:30 Safety briefing 08:45-11:45 Split Apple Classic Kayak 11:45-12:30 Lunch (at own cost or $15 packed lunch) 12:30-12:45 Check in with Trail Journeys, Bike fit and kit up 12:45- 5pm Ride KMTBP 5pm- Depart Kaiteriteri to Nelson
Full-Day Astrolabe Kayaking Eco-Tour
Join this guided, Eco-friendly tour for a full day out kayaking in the Abel Tasman National Park! After a brief kayak familiarization your full day kayak trip begins in Marahau (the gateway to the Abel Tasman National Park). Head north into the safe and sheltered waters of the Astrolabe Roadstead, which is home to over twelve beautiful golden sand beaches, two islands, sweeping sand spits and tidal lagoons. During the day visit Adele Island, which is home to numerous species of protected native birds and one of the best hang out spots for the local New Zealand Fur Seals. Listen to the chorus of the birds while watching the friendly Fur Seals bask in the sun on the rocks and frolicking around the kayaks. Have lunch on that untouched dreamed of beach, then paddle back or if the conditions allow harness the sea breeze and sail back into Marahau to end the day.
Private Nelson Photography Tour
Your tour will start when you are picked you up from your Nelson accommodation or a pre-arranged city location before being driven out to the Abel Tasman National Park to photograph lush beech forest and limestone rock formations. On the drive out there will be opportunities to stop at locations to photograph scenic views of the area and bush clad streams. We will also stop to pick up lunch (at your own cost) before heading into the national park. We will spend most of the day exploring the inland Abel Tasman National Park and learning how to take control of some of the most important settings on your camera. After this we will head to the coast and take a short bush walk to photograph Split Apple Rock at sunset. The tour will end when you are driven back to your accommodation in Nelson.The start time of this tour is flexible to work in with the sunset time and your travel schedule. Ideally, a time will be chosen to allow for the tour to finish with a sunset shoot in Nelson. We will contact you once a booking has been made, to confirm the best pick-up time for you. for you.
Full-Day Self-Guided Cycle and Sail Adventure from Nelson
Option A: Cycle from Nelson City to Mapua, Sail back to Nelson Cycling distance: 32kms Lunch: Many options are available on the Mapua Wharf (own cost) Your adventure starts at the base in Nelson where you will be fitted to your bike and briefed on your tour. From here you will start your cycle ride to Mapua on Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. (It is suggested you arrive at the depot by 9am and aim to catch the 12:10pm ferry on Rabbit Island over to Mapua) There are many fun stops along the way with award winning wineries, craft breweries, and the World of Wearable Art Museum to name a few. Cycle the old Rail Route from Nelson City to Richmond before turning onto the picturesque Coastal Route to Mapua. Cross the spectacular Waimea Swing Bridge then on to Rabbit Island. Take a swim in a freshwater swimming hole or the warm sea waters and sandy beaches of Rabbit Island. This is all ‘grade one’ riding (easy) where a moderate fitness level is required. A short ride on the Mapua Ferry has you landing on the Mapua Wharf where the vibe and atmosphere is very relaxing while you enjoy some great food and beverages. This is a great day out for the whole family. At 1:30pm its time to board a sailing catamaran. Sit back or get involved on the 2-hour sail back to Nelson, catching some great afternoon sea breezes and viewing Nelson from a whole different angle. This is a magic day out! Option B: Choose to reverse this package and start off with sailing.Sailing Schedule: 10am - Depart Nelson, 12pm - Arrive Mapua, 1:30pm - Depart Mapua, 3:30pm - Arrive Nelson. The vessel that you will travel in is a “Turissmo” 10-meter day sailing catamaran which has a maximum of 19 people on-board.