Nelson activities
Full-Day Abel Tasman National Park Hiking Tour with Cruise
Your guide will collect you in a Mercedes from your Nelson accommodation around 8am and will proceed to orientate you to this stunning region. Nelson is surrounded by National parks and the sea and is renowned for its high sunshine hours and the drive to meet your water taxi passes through orchards and market gardens responsible for much of the fresh fruit and vegetables found in New Zealand.Arriving at Kaiteriteri which is one of the best beaches in NZ, walking sticks and back packs are offered if required before boarding the water taxi at 9.15am for a scenic cruise over calm turquoise waters past islands with seals and ringing with birdsong, then stunning coastline to be delivered right into the heart of the park at around 10.30am.Your guide has been specially selected for their maturity, experience and knowledge of Abel Tasman National Park and will lead you over well formed tracks in lush forest explaining the medicinal and eatable plants and their unique features. They will discuss the importance of the region to Maori, Dutch and European history as well as the early settlers. Refreshments will be supplied at beautiful vantage points along the way and after 2.5 hours the guide will produce a delicious gourmet lunch to be enjoyed on the golden sands of Torrent Beach.The final afternoon walk of 2 hours takes you around the Torrent Bay estuary to Anchorage to be collected by your water taxi for the return cruise to Kaiteriteri and the drive back to your accommodation by 5pm.
Self-Guided Nelson to Mapua Cycle Adventure
Your adventure starts at the base in Nelson where you will be fitted to your bikes and briefed on your tour. From here you will start your cycle ride to Mapua on Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. You may choose to explore Nelson City before following the blue Great Taste Trail markers and heading south out to the seaside village of Mapua. Along the way, take in the ‘World of Wearable Art’ (WOW) exhibition then enjoy the atmosphere of the Honest Lawyer, a country style pub. There are also many craft breweries and wineries to sample along the way. Continue on the Trail, take the coastal route and enjoy the views from the coastal boardwalks of the Waimea Estuary and fertile farmland (home to a range of internationally significant bird species including the white heron). Cross the spectacular Waimea Swing Bridge then on to Rabbit Island. Take a swim in a freshwater swimming hole or the warm sea waters and sandy beaches of Rabbit Island. The trail takes you along the main beach of Rabbit Island where you will come to the Ferry landing. A short trip across the channel on the iconic Mapua Ferry lands you at the Mapua Wharf. Here you can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, shops and the Golden Bear Boutique Brewery. You will then be taken back to base in a vehicle.
Full-Day Biking and Kayaking Adventure: Nelson to Kaiteriteri
Your adventure starts in the morning where you will be transported to the golden sands of Kaiteriteri beach. This guided kayaking tour covers the area between Kaiteriteri to the south and Split Apple Rock in the north. It is a relatively small area with lots of interesting nooks and crannies to explore. This makes it an ideal tour for the first timer and those who are looking for smooth kayaking. The trip starts at 8:30am with a safety briefing, with full instruction to make kayaking as simple as possible – even for first timers. Tides play a big part in the tour itinerary. As these change with each day, so does the tour. The aim however, is to get up to Split Apple Rock at around 11am. After a break for swimming, relaxing or exploring the beach, set off for Ngaio Island on the homeward journey. Back to Kaiteriteri at 11:45am. Later, check-in around 12:30pm, then the afternoon has 180ha of lush native bush and over 30km of mountain bike trails waiting for you. There is a trail for everyone in Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park from the family friendly trails right up to a range of intermediate and advanced-grade riding. The park is well signed posted and easily self-guided. There is a mixture of smoothly crafted hand built and digger trails that you will find easy to navigate. After your day's adventure paddling and pedaling there will still be plenty of time for a swim on the beach and a cold one. Itinerary is as follows: 07:10 Depart Nelson to Kaiteriteri 08:30 Safety briefing 08:45-11:45 Split Apple Classic Kayak 11:45-12:30 Lunch (at own cost or $15 packed lunch) 12:30-12:45 Check in with Trail Journeys, Bike fit and kit up 12:45- 5pm Ride KMTBP 5pm- Depart Kaiteriteri to Nelson
South Island Flexible Travel Pass - Christchurch Return
Christchurch to KaikouraWe depart Christchurch International Airport early in the morning for a scenic drive up the coast to the wildlife wonderland of Kaikoura. Spend the afternoon whale watching, swimming with dolphins or on a guided fishing trip.Kaikoura to PictonContinue north to the top of the South Island to our next destination Picton, nestled on the edge of the stunning Marlborough Sounds. Enjoy an afternoon free to walk part of the unbelievably beautiful Queen Charlotte Track, or just explore Picton's waterfront and town centre. Picton to Marahau (Abel Tasman)We cruise through the world famous Marlborough vineyard area and, depending on the group, may stop for a bit of wine tasting before heading to the coastal town of Nelson. We make a supermarket stop to stock up on supplies and then make our way to our amazing and remote overnight stop Marahau, right on the edge of the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park. You'll have a full free day the next day to explore this stunning, coastal national park on foot, by sea or from the air. Marahau (Abel Tasman) to WestportWe make our way down the ‘wild’ West Coast. We stop to visit the seal colony and to see a beautiful deserted beach, then head for the historic coal mining town, Westport. Westport to Franz JosefWe head further down the rugged West Coast to the spectacular limestone Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and blowholes. We’ll stop to take a short walk around these unique rock formations before we head for the historic gold mining town, Greymouth for a short stop on our way to the Franz Josef Glacier. The next day you'll have a full free day to experience the Franz Josef Glacier. Franz Josef to WanakaSee the amazing mirror-like Lake Matheson then travel inland through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora towards Wanaka. This is one of the most scenic drives you’ll ever do! We arrive in Wanaka late-afternoon in time to enjoy this picturesque lakeside town. Wanaka to QueenstownQueenstown is known in New Zealand as the ‘Adventure Capital of the World’ and the spiritual home of bungy jumping! Spend at least two days in Queenstown taking it all in! Queenstown to Aoraki/Mt CookWe arrive at the base of New Zealand’s highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook with time for afternoon activities. Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make a stop at turquoise Lake Tekapo before dropping off the thrill seekers wanting to raft the top notch white water on the Rangitata River. Those not rafting continue on to explore Christchurch, and the rafters will be dropped off in Christchurch later by the rafting company.
Full-Day Astrolabe Kayaking Eco-Tour
Join this guided, Eco-friendly tour for a full day out kayaking in the Abel Tasman National Park! After a brief kayak familiarization your full day kayak trip begins in Marahau (the gateway to the Abel Tasman National Park). Head north into the safe and sheltered waters of the Astrolabe Roadstead, which is home to over twelve beautiful golden sand beaches, two islands, sweeping sand spits and tidal lagoons. During the day visit Adele Island, which is home to numerous species of protected native birds and one of the best hang out spots for the local New Zealand Fur Seals. Listen to the chorus of the birds while watching the friendly Fur Seals bask in the sun on the rocks and frolicking around the kayaks. Have lunch on that untouched dreamed of beach, then paddle back or if the conditions allow harness the sea breeze and sail back into Marahau to end the day.
7-Day South Island Photography Tour from Queenstown to Nelson
Day 1 – Wanaka / QueenstownThis morning we drive to Queenstown then onto Glenorchy, capturing en route the beauty of tranquil Lake Wakatipu with its surrounding snow-capped mountains. The day finishes by photographing sunset over the lake Wakatipu.Day 2 - Queenstown / HaastToday we drive over the Crown Range then climb up to Haast Pass, the gateway to the West Coast, where we stay overnight. Along the way we photograph a number of extraordinary waterfalls, including a beautiful 30-metre cascade in stately beech forest. Tonight we capture our first West Coast sunset.Day 3 - Haast / Fox GlacierWe travel along the West Coast exploring some of the magnificent rainforest of the Te Wahipounamu, a UNESCO World Heritage area, before heading to Fox Glacier. At sunset, we visit a remote West Coast beach which offers panoramic views of the snow-covered peaks of the Southern Alps.Day 4 - Fox GlacierThis morning we photograph sunrise at Lake Matheson, capturing the often-perfect reflections of Aoraki/Mt Cook and Mt Tasman - New Zealand’s highest mountains. If the weather is right you will have the option (at additional cost) to take a helicopter flight onto the vast upper neve of the Fox Glacier for some unparalleled photo opportunities. Sunset tonight will see us heading out to Okarito Lagoon offering panoramic views of the Southern Alps, rising beyond a vast extent of rainforest.Day 5 - Fox Glacier / PunakaikiThis morning we drive up the coast to Whataroa, stopping here for a jet boat trip up the Whataroa river, the only way to access the Waitangiroto Nature Reserve. Here we will photograph the country's only nesting site for the beautiful White Herons (Kotuku) along with the Royal Spoonbill. After this we drive further up the West Coast, with several stops en route, including the turquoise waters of the Hokitika Gorge. We reach Punakaiki and its famous Punakaiki rock formations in time for sunset photography.Day 6 - PunakaikiThis morning we explore the exquisite limestone and river landscapes of Paparoa National Park. We will spend the rest of the day exploring the exceptional coastline in this area, sunset will see us heading out onto stunning beaches to capture the last light hitting the coastline and huge breaking waves.Day 7 - Punakaiki / NelsonToday we will head away from the West Coast, following the Buller River to its source at the first of the two National Parks we visit today, Nelson Lakes to photograph the beautiful lake and mountain backdrops. We then head to Kahurangi, to walk out of a short track to capture beautiful beech-forested valleys of one of New Zealand’s largest untouched wildernesses. We then arrive at the top of the South Island in the city of Nelson to connect with late afternoon flights.