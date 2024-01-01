Point Sheep Shearing Show

Kaikoura

The 30-minute Point Sheep Shearing Show at the Point B&B is fun and educational. You can feed a ram, and lambs between September and February.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fyffe House

    Fyffe House

    0.31 MILES

    Kaikōura’s oldest surviving building and the last remaining part of the Waiopuka whaling station, Fyffe House's whale-bone foundations were laid in 1844…

  • Emporium Brewing

    Emporium Brewing

    2.39 MILES

    Fill up a takeaway rigger or buy bottles of Emporium's tasty brews at this simple taproom. There are also escape rooms (two players $70; book ahead) and…

  • Point Kean Seal Colony

    Point Kean Seal Colony

    0.46 MILES

    New Zealand fur seals can usually be spotted lazing around on the rocks at the end of the peninsula. Give them a wide berth (10m), and never get between…

  • Kaikōura Museum

    Kaikōura Museum

    1.84 MILES

    Housed in a modern building designed to resemble a crayfishing pot, this whizz-bang museum illuminates the region's geology and natural and social…

  • Lookout

    Lookout

    0.46 MILES

    At the northern entrance to the Kaikōura Peninsula Walkway, overlooking the Point Kean Seal Colony.

  • Lookout

    Lookout

    0.78 MILES

    Scenic lookout over the seal colony at the southern end of the Kaikōura Peninsula.

  • Lookout

    Lookout

    0.97 MILES

    Scenic lookout over South Bay on the Kaikōura Peninsula Walkway.

