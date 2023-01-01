Kaikōura’s oldest surviving building and the last remaining part of the Waiopuka whaling station, Fyffe House's whale-bone foundations were laid in 1844. Fronted with a colourful garden, the little two-storey cottage offers a fascinating insight into the lives of early British settlers. Interpretive displays are complemented by historic objects (including the biggest moa egg ever found), while peeling wallpaper and the odd cobweb lend authenticity. There's a cute heritage-themed shop, too.