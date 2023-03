Fill up a takeaway rigger or buy bottles of Emporium's tasty brews at this simple taproom. There are also escape rooms (two players $70; book ahead) and an on-site minigolf course (adult/child $10/5). Check out the hole featuring the 'earthquake cows', three bovine locals that were stranded on a tiny 'island' of farmland for three days following the 2016 earthquake.

Search 'earthquake cows New Zealand' on YouTube to check out their scary predicament.