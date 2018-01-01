6-Hour Marlborough Wine Region Guided Bike Tour

This 6-hour guided biking wine tour is a great day out, where you experience the views, tastes and flavors of Marlborough wine and food to the full. Your guide will plan the route ensuring you bike from winery to winery past stunning vineyards, allowing you to take your time and enjoy the beauty of the Marlborough wine region. You will learn a little of the history of the area and the background to growing and producing wine, but the highlight will be the visit to at least five of our favorite Marlborough wineries to taste some of the best wines of the region. Lunch awaits you at one of the winery restaurants, which are all set in their own beautiful grounds and have a relaxed, friendly ambiance - lunch is at your own cost. Our tours are small and personal with a maximum of eight people per tour. Your guide will be with you to answer your questions and ensure you have the best possible experience. You do not need to be an experienced cyclist to enjoy this bike tour. The pace is leisurely and the terrain is gentle, ensuring easy riding no matter what your skill level. We will pick you up from your Blenheim or Renwick accommodation (approx 9.30am) and drop you off (approx 4.00pm) so that you are free to enjoy the day to the full. Don't worry about the weather. We have some of the highest sunshine hours in New Zealand but if it does rain we will just switch you to a driving wine tour for no additional cost and ensure you still have a full day of fun in the Marlborough wine region.