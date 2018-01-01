Welcome to Blenheim
Check out the new riverside development, including compact parks, walkways and a pedestrian footbridge, on the northeastern edge of the town centre.
Top experiences in Blenheim
Blenheim activities
Marlborough Wine Tour and Tasting Full-Day Tour from Blenheim
Wonderfully suited for those with little knowledge about wine, but are keen to learn more, this 6-hour tour will be the perfect day out for you. This tour starts with a pick up from your hotel in Picton, Blenheim, or Havelock between 9:30am-10am. Enjoy your first stop for a ‘vineyard walk and talk’ before continuing onto other wineries throughout the region. This tour is presented in a relaxed and informative manner where selective tasting is the order of the day.The tour includes a stop for lunch (cost not included) with several lunch options available. Throughout the day you will taste some superb Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Riesling and Pinot Noir as well as some lesser known varieties from the area. You can taste some locally produced olive oils too, and the day concludes at the Boutique Chocolate Factory – a perfect ending to a perfect day!
Picton Shore Excursion: Marlborough Flyer Train Tour
Departure is from Picton Railway Station, which is conveniently located across the road from the cruise ship shuttle drop off point. The 50-minute journey from Picton to Blenheim will include the challenging climb out of Picton on a 1-in-37 slope, the fourth steepest rail in New Zealand. Disembark at Blenheim Station and continue on your pre-booked wine or heritage aviation museum tour or enjoy at your leisure exploring Blenheim town center, (shops, gourmet cafes and restaurants). Walks along the river is also recommended. The Steam Train will then depart Blenheim for the return journey to Picton (approx. 75-minute journey) where you can spend more time at your leisure until you board your shuttle back to the cruise ship. TOUR DURATION: The tour duration is tailored for each cruise ship to maximize time spent enjoying Marlborough and to ensure a timeous return to Picton for your cruise ship departure. The WWI Memorial steam locomotive was built in 1915 and later named the “Passchendaele”, in memory of the famous 1917 Battle of Passchendaele. 2017 is the centenary anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. The Steam Train consists of carriages from the same WW1 period.
Picton Shore Excursion: Wings of Omaka and Marlborough Wine Tour
This small group, maximum 12 passenger tour, departs from Picton with you guide on an informative and very scenic drive through Picton and Blenheim to Omaka and the wineries of the Marlborough Region. Your first stop is at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Museum which attracts visitors from around the world to see their impressive collection of early “flying machines” and WW1 and WW2 fighter aircraft. There will be time for some lunch at the museum’s café, if required. (At own expense) For the wine tour after lunch, you will visit a range of pre-selected wineries from the large, through to the small family-run wineries, where you can taste the zesty Sauvignon Blancs and a wide variety of our other tasty cultivars. Depending on your cruise ships departure time, you will usually visit 2 – 3 wineries. Visit the barrel rooms to experience the rich aromas of wine maturing in French oak barrels and hear how the grapes are processed into the unique multi-award winning wines for which the valley is so famous. On the way back to Picton, you will stop at the Chocolate factory to taste their hand made gourmet chocolates. This is a brilliant way to end this exceptional day.
Half-Day Marlborough Wine Region Tour from Picton or Blenheim
Your half-day tour begins with pick up from your Picton or Blenheim accommodation between 12.30pm and 1pm. Traveling by comfortable minivan, set out to explore the Marlborough wine region and admire the views as you drive through the rolling vineyards.Stop along the way to visit four of Marlborough’s best wineries, soak up the scenery as you stroll through the vineyards, and learn more about New Zealand wine as you sample a variety of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Riesling wines. There is also an option to enjoy lunch at one of the wineries (own expense), which can be arranged on the day. After a thorough introduction to New Zealand wine, your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel around 5pm.
6-Hour Marlborough Wine Region Guided Bike Tour
This 6-hour guided biking wine tour is a great day out, where you experience the views, tastes and flavors of Marlborough wine and food to the full. Your guide will plan the route ensuring you bike from winery to winery past stunning vineyards, allowing you to take your time and enjoy the beauty of the Marlborough wine region. You will learn a little of the history of the area and the background to growing and producing wine, but the highlight will be the visit to at least five of our favorite Marlborough wineries to taste some of the best wines of the region. Lunch awaits you at one of the winery restaurants, which are all set in their own beautiful grounds and have a relaxed, friendly ambiance - lunch is at your own cost. Our tours are small and personal with a maximum of eight people per tour. Your guide will be with you to answer your questions and ensure you have the best possible experience. You do not need to be an experienced cyclist to enjoy this bike tour. The pace is leisurely and the terrain is gentle, ensuring easy riding no matter what your skill level. We will pick you up from your Blenheim or Renwick accommodation (approx 9.30am) and drop you off (approx 4.00pm) so that you are free to enjoy the day to the full. Don't worry about the weather. We have some of the highest sunshine hours in New Zealand but if it does rain we will just switch you to a driving wine tour for no additional cost and ensure you still have a full day of fun in the Marlborough wine region.
Marlborough Gourmet Food and Wine Full-Day Tour from Blenheim
Your full day wine, gourmet and scenic tour departs Blenheim at 10am. Enjoy a relaxing journey to taste sensational Marlborough wines at a selection of award winning cellar doors. Most wineries remain open all year round for your pleasure. You have a local chauffeur/guide who has experience and knowledge to share with you on the region, so sit back and enjoy the scenic side of the magnificent Wairau Valley landscapes as you travel from place to place. Fall in love with wines and explore new varietals that are there for you to taste. Admire from high vantage points the spectacular views of the rolling hill ranges and contrasting vineyards, market gardens and farms. Along the way you can stop for seasonal produce (between December and February) of juicy strawberries, cherries, apricots, nectarines. For every day of the year, there's delicious gourmet treats of local cheeses, oils, liqueurs, manuka honey, peanut butter, black garlic and not to forget a very special stop at Makana Chocolate Boutique Confections for divine chocolate treats. Wine is the famous drawcard in the Marlborough region, and Marlborough is the largest producer of wine for New Zealand. and renowned for specializing in Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. Some local wineries are also specialists in additional wines you will be able to taste such as Gewurztraminer, Riesling, Viognier, Gruener-veltliner, Albarino are just some of the different wines that can grow well in this area.Relax in a picturesque winery garden café or at a chateau on the hill with magnificent views of the valley overlooking the vineyards. Enjoy a cheese, meat and seafood platter or tapas. As you near the end of the day, the beautiful views of the hills create a perfect ambiance for you to relax before getting ready for dinner with your favorite wine of the day. Your chauffeur/guide looks forward to meeting you and creating a memorable and exciting day for you.