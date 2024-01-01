Waiheke Community Art Gallery

Waiheke Island

LoginSave

This interesting little gallery showcases the work of local artists. It's worth dropping by just to scour the gift shop for treasures.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • One Tree Hill monument in Auckland, New Zealand.

    One Tree Hill

    14.86 MILES

    Maungakiekie was the largest and most spiritually significant Māori pā (fortified village) prior to British arrival. At the top of this volcanic cone (at…

  • Aerial of the Mount Eden volcano in Auckland, New Zealand.

    Mt Eden

    15.02 MILES

    From the top of Auckland’s highest volcanic cone (196m), the entire isthmus and both harbours are laid bare. The symmetrical crater (50m deep) is known as…

  • Auckland War Memorial Museum.

    Auckland Museum

    13.83 MILES

    This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…

  • The entrance of the Auckland Art Gallery (or Toi o Tāmaki in Māori), located below Albert Park in the city centre.

    Auckland Art Gallery

    14.19 MILES

    Auckland's premier art repository has a striking glass-and-wood atrium grafted onto its 1887 French chateau frame. It showcases the best of NZ art, along…

  • The Arts House Trust

    The Arts House Trust

    16.33 MILES

    Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an…

  • Man O' War

    Man O' War

    8.24 MILES

    Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…

  • A large lizard in its enclosure at the Auckland Zoo, New Zealand.

    Auckland Zoo

    16.92 MILES

    At this modern, spacious zoo, the big foreigners tend to steal the attention from the timid natives, but if you can wrestle the kids away from the tigers…

  • Tawharanui Regional Park.

    Tawharanui Regional Park

    29.54 MILES

    A partly unsealed road leads to this 588-hectare reserve at the end of a peninsula. This special place is an open sanctuary for native birds, protected by…

View more attractions

Nearby Waiheke Island attractions

1. Whittaker’s Musical Museum

0.01 MILES

Part of the Waiheke Island Artworks complex, Whittaker’s Musical Museum has a collection of antique concert instruments.

2. Waiheke Island Artworks

0.01 MILES

The Artworks complex houses the Artworks Theatre, the Waiheke Island Community Cinema, the attention-grabbing Waiheke Community Art Gallery and Whittaker…

3. Goldie Estate

1.95 MILES

Founded as Goldwater Estate in 1978, this is Waiheke’s pioneering vineyard. The attached delicatessen sells well-stocked baskets and platters for a picnic…

4. Dead Dog Bay

2.99 MILES

Wander steep pathways through privately owned rainforest, wetlands and gardens scattered with sculpture. Cash only.

5. Azzuro Groves

3.22 MILES

This hilltop tasting room showcases some of Waiheke's finest olive oils and also sells other artisan food products.

6. Wild on Waiheke

3.42 MILES

Showcasing its offerings in a modern bar-and-bistro complex, this winery and microbrewery offers tastings and activities including archery and laser clay…

7. Stonyridge

3.47 MILES

Waiheke's most famous vineyard is home to world-famous reds, an atmospheric cafe and the occasional yoga session on the breezy decks. Order a bottle of…