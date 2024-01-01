St Patrick's Catholic Church

Banks Peninsula

Akaroa's Catholic church (1863) is a cute, frilly edged old dear, featuring richly coloured stained glass imported from Stuttgart.

  • Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

    Botanic Gardens

    25.47 MILES

    Strolling through these 30 blissful riverside hectares of arboreal and floral splendour is a consummate Christchurch experience. Gorgeous at any time of…

  • Christchurch Art Gallery (Te Puna o Waiwhetu), one of New Zealand's most important public art collections.

    Christchurch Art Gallery

    25.29 MILES

    Damaged in the earthquakes, Christchurch's fantastic art gallery has reopened brighter and bolder, presenting a stimulating mix of local and international…

  • Outside of Quake City, a special exhibition about the Canterbury earthquakes in 2010-2011.

    Quake City

    25.32 MILES

    A must-visit for anyone interested in understanding the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes, this compact museum tells stories through photography, video…

  • Giant’s House

    Giant’s House

    0.42 MILES

    An ongoing labour of love by local artist Josie Martin, this whimsical garden is really one giant artwork, a combination of sculpture and mosaics that…

  Akaroa Museum

    Akaroa Museum

    0.24 MILES

    An arduous post-quake revamp has rewarded Akaroa with a smart, contemporary regional museum. Learn about the various phases of the peninsula's settlement,…

  • The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora building in Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Arts Centre

    25.34 MILES

    Dating from 1877, this enclave of Gothic Revival buildings was originally Canterbury College, the forerunner of Canterbury University. The buildings are…

  • Canterbury Museum on Hagley Park, Christchurch

    Canterbury Museum

    25.41 MILES

    Yes, there's a mummy and dinosaur bones, but the highlights of this museum are more local and more recent. The Māori galleries contain some beautiful…

  • Carved figure on main pole at marae meeting house, Maori and Colonial Museum, Okains Bay, Banks Peninsula, South Island, New Zealand

    Okains Bay Māori & Colonial Museum

    7.34 MILES

    Northeast of Akaroa, this museum has a respectable array of European pioneer artefacts, but it is the nationally significant Māori collection, featuring a…

1. Old French Cemetery

0.09 MILES

The first consecrated burial ground in Canterbury, this hillside monument makes for a poignant wander. Follow the trail (up the hill) off Rue Brittan.

2. Akaroa Museum

0.24 MILES

An arduous post-quake revamp has rewarded Akaroa with a smart, contemporary regional museum. Learn about the various phases of the peninsula's settlement,…

3. Customs House

0.25 MILES

Erected in 1858 near Daly's Wharf, this diminutive historic building helped to control the smuggling of alcohol into the town.

4. St Peter's Anglican Church

0.26 MILES

Graciously restored in 2015, this 1864 Anglican gem features extensive exposed timbers, stained glass and a historic organ. Well worth a peek whether you…

5. War Memorial

0.3 MILES

Unveiled in 1923, the elaborate cupola, spire and flying buttresses of the Akaroa War Memorial are a grand tribute to locals who gave their lives fighting…

6. Giant's House

0.42 MILES

An ongoing labour of love by local artist Josie Martin, this whimsical garden is really one giant artwork, a combination of sculpture and mosaics that…

7. Hinewai Reserve

2.92 MILES

Get a glimpse of what the peninsula once looked like with a stroll through this privately owned 1250-hectare nature reserve, which has been replanted with…

8. Okains Bay Māori & Colonial Museum

7.34 MILES

Northeast of Akaroa, this museum has a respectable array of European pioneer artefacts, but it is the nationally significant Māori collection, featuring a…