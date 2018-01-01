Welcome to Noumea
Central Noumea revolves around Place des Cocotiers, a large, shady square with landscaped gardens, a couple of blocks in from the waterfront. The main leisure area where locals and tourists hang out lies south of the city centre at Baie des Citrons and Anse Vata, with beaches, restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
While Noumea city has 100,000 residents, the greater Noumea area, including Le Mont-Dore, Dumbéa and Paita, is home to 164,000, or about 63% of New Caledonia's population.
Noumea activities
Guided City Orientation Tour of Noumea
On this 90 minute tour, you will be picked up from your accommodation and will travel in new air-conditioned vehicles. Make your way from Noumea’s different Bays to the city center while viewing and exploring attractions along the way. Make the most of all of the sights and attractions of Noumea with your experienced guide who will provide all of the information you need about the capital and relate local stories you would never have heard otherwise. You will leave New Caledonia having learned the fundamental things about Noumea, and most importantly, having enjoyed your time doing it. On this tour you will enjoy several stops, most which have excellent views. Stops included on your tour include the look out at Ouen Toro, Anse Vata Bay, Lemon Bay, Orphelinat Bay, Coconut Square, look out over Noumea, the supermarket or French bakery, local market and the colonial house.
Half-Day Cultural or Botanical New Caledonia Tour from Nouméa
On this tour you have the choice of two options. The main tour option has a cultural theme with a stop at Tjibaou Cultural Center where you will be initiated to the Custom Gesture. The second tour option has a botanical theme with a stop at a vantage point over the Grand South. The Jurassic Park scenery will transport you back to the time of dinosaurs discovering some of the 3500 native plants growing in the red ground. Both tour options suggest you to stop at “Plum Spring” to taste New Caledonia’s very own mineral water directly from the source, as well as a visit to the Miracle Church, the oldest church in New Caledonia before returning to Noumea via some historical landmark buildings. On this tour you will enjoy several stops, most which have excellent views. Stops included on your tour include Sainte Marie bay, Côte Blanche and his famous Vernier Promenade, Tjibaou Cultural Center (cultural option only), Plum Spring, Jurassic Park view point (botanical option only), look out over Noumea, Faubourg-Blanchot: Maison Celières (guide to explain about old typical colonial style houses and the history of this neighborhood). At the end of your tour you will be taken back to your Noumea accommodation.
Half-Day Bird and Wildlife Watching Tour from Noumea
Your guide will pick you up directly from your hotel at 1:30pm for your half-day tour. The beautiful zoological and botanical gardens at the heart of Noumea protects over 700 animals including many birds. Wander along peaceful paths, walk through native shurbs and tropical dry forest. Discover the diversity of the Caledonian forest and the incredible views of the sea's backdrops. You will come across native species such as the endemic flightless Kagu, the flying foxes, the imperial pigeon, various colorful parakeets but also animal species originating from various countries (monkeys, black swans etc.). The forest section, where 126 plant species have been recorded, 35 of which are endemic, has numerous walks through various types of vegetation. Paths are marked with explanatory signs. The park also includes a very pleasant 2-hour pedestrian trail.A 300m2 decking area and a 150m-long footbridge enable you to get a better view of the aquatic life (ducks, egrets, cormorants etc.).
Airport Transfer: Noumea to La Tontouta International Airport
The professional drivers are uniformed, courteous, & well-trained. They offer continuous service from the airport as well as return service from your hotel.After checking your name on his passengers list and taking your luggage you will be guided to the shuttle. You are offered a spacious and comfortable vehicles.It is recommend to check with your hotel regarding your pick up time one day before.When arriving at the airport, you go directly to the shuttle from baggage claim. You will not be redirected to a waiting area.If you have a connection between Magenta Airport (Domestic) and Tontouta Airport, it is strongly recommend to spend your last night in Noumea and to not take your international flight on the same day as your domestic flight.
Half-Day Gourmet Food Discovery Tour from Noumea
Your guide will pick you up directly to your hotel at 9am for your half-day tour. Wander around the local markets, located by the water at Port Moselle. Enjoy the different sights and fragrances. Exotic fruits and vegetables displayed on the stalls will give you a taste of the Pacific cuisine’s diversity and intensity. Enjoy the many fish and shellfish that can be found in the surrounding lagoon. Then walk to the famous “Quartier Latin” (Latin Quarter), lined with shops and restaurants. Stop for a visit at the renowned workshop boutique of chocolate Morand. Drive with your guide to the best bakery of Noumea. You will give in to the temptation of a delicious French pastry.
Noumea Self-Guided Audio Tour
Discover the beautiful French Capital city of New Caledonia, located between Australia and Fiji. On this audio tour, learn about its history at the Musee de l'Histoire de Maritime (Maritime History Museum) and Musee de Nouvelle Caledonie (New Caledonia Museum) and explore the bustling Noumea City Market. You will also see the American Memorial Monument, the Mwa-Ka, Bibliotheque Bernheim (Bernheim Library), Chinatown, Cathedrale St Joseph (St Joseph's Cathedral), Place de Cocotiers (Coconut Square) and the Musee de la Ville de Noumea (Museum of the City of Noumea). This is a laid back tour and lets you explore the capital at a leisurely pace yet still see the highlights of this charming city. Take your time and soak in the atmosphere. There are quaint and interesting shops and cafe's along the way. As this is a self-guided audio tour, you can take a long as you’d like at your favorite spots. Your pace, your tour.