Ashokan Pillar

Lumbini

LoginSave

The Indian emperor Ashoka visited Lumbini in 249 BC, leaving behind an inscribed sandstone pillar to commemorate the occasion. After being lost for centuries, Ashoka’s pillar was rediscovered by the governor of Palpa, Khadga Shumsher Rana, in 1896. The 6m-high pink sandstone pillar has now been returned to its original site in front of the Maya Devi Temple.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini, Nepal. It is the birthplace of Buddha Siddhartha Gautama.; Shutterstock ID 600057641; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 600057641

    Maya Devi Temple

    0.02 MILES

    The spiritual heart of Lumbini, Maya Devi Temple marks the spot where Queen Maya Devi gave birth to Siddhartha Gautama in around 563BC. In the adjoining…

  • Frontal View of the World Peace Pagoda in Lumbini

    World Peace Pagoda

    2.02 MILES

    Located outside the main compound, but easily accessible by bike, the impressive gleaming-white World Peace Pagoda, one of the world's greatest stupas,…

  • x-default

    Cambodian Monastery

    0.6 MILES

    With strong touches of Angkor Wat, this colourful fantasy due for completion in 2018 is already one of the most fascinating temples in Lumbini. The temple…

  • x-default

    Royal Thai Buddhist Monastery

    0.89 MILES

    Close to the north end of the pond, this stunning and imposing wat (Thai-style monastery) is built from gleaming white marble. The blue-roofed meditation…

  • x-default

    Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery

    0.77 MILES

    This elegant monastery is one of the most impressive structures at Lumbini. Reached through a gateway flanked by dogs of Fo, the elegant pagoda-style…

  • x-default

    Myanmar Golden Temple

    0.55 MILES

    The Myanmar Golden Temple is one of the oldest structures in the compound. There are three prayer halls – the most impressive is topped by a corncob…

  • Korean buddhist temple at Lumbini.

    Korean Buddhist Temple

    0.68 MILES

    At the time of research, the government of South Korea was finishing up this massive temple. The interior is magnificent; you might find workers still…

View more attractions

Nearby Lumbini attractions

1. Maya Devi Temple

0.02 MILES

The spiritual heart of Lumbini, Maya Devi Temple marks the spot where Queen Maya Devi gave birth to Siddhartha Gautama in around 563BC. In the adjoining…

2. Gold Buddha Statue

0.29 MILES

This large golden Buddha is the latest addition to the various monuments at the southern end of the central canal, joining the Eternal Flame and the…

3. Eternal Flame

0.35 MILES

Located at the southern end of the canal, the Eternal Flame was created in 1986 to commemorate the International Year of Peace. It symbolises the undying…

4. Ceremonial Bell

0.36 MILES

Located near the southern end of the central canal, this large bell is dedicated to world peace.

5. Lokamani Pula Pagoda

0.47 MILES

Located on the grounds of the Myanmar Golden Temple is this huge gilded stupa in the southern Burmese style, inspired by the Shwedagon Paya in Yangon.

6. Gautami Nun’s Temple

0.47 MILES

This modest building is the only monastery in the compound built solely for female devotees.

7. Manang Samaj Stupa

0.51 MILES

This grand yet tasteful chörten (Tibetan reliquary stupa) was constructed by Buddhists from Manang in northern Nepal, but needs some work. There's a…

8. Sri Lankan Monastery

0.53 MILES

The grand and moated Sri Lankan Monastery contains elaborate and colourful murals depicting the life of Buddha.