The Indian emperor Ashoka visited Lumbini in 249 BC, leaving behind an inscribed sandstone pillar to commemorate the occasion. After being lost for centuries, Ashoka’s pillar was rediscovered by the governor of Palpa, Khadga Shumsher Rana, in 1896. The 6m-high pink sandstone pillar has now been returned to its original site in front of the Maya Devi Temple.
Ashokan Pillar
Lumbini
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.02 MILES
The spiritual heart of Lumbini, Maya Devi Temple marks the spot where Queen Maya Devi gave birth to Siddhartha Gautama in around 563BC. In the adjoining…
2.02 MILES
Located outside the main compound, but easily accessible by bike, the impressive gleaming-white World Peace Pagoda, one of the world's greatest stupas,…
0.6 MILES
With strong touches of Angkor Wat, this colourful fantasy due for completion in 2018 is already one of the most fascinating temples in Lumbini. The temple…
0.89 MILES
Close to the north end of the pond, this stunning and imposing wat (Thai-style monastery) is built from gleaming white marble. The blue-roofed meditation…
Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery
0.77 MILES
This elegant monastery is one of the most impressive structures at Lumbini. Reached through a gateway flanked by dogs of Fo, the elegant pagoda-style…
0.55 MILES
The Myanmar Golden Temple is one of the oldest structures in the compound. There are three prayer halls – the most impressive is topped by a corncob…
0.68 MILES
At the time of research, the government of South Korea was finishing up this massive temple. The interior is magnificent; you might find workers still…
Nepal Vajrayana Mahavihara Temple
1 MILES
This beautiful Newari temple with central courtyard was nearing completion at time of research.
Nearby Lumbini attractions
0.02 MILES
The spiritual heart of Lumbini, Maya Devi Temple marks the spot where Queen Maya Devi gave birth to Siddhartha Gautama in around 563BC. In the adjoining…
0.29 MILES
This large golden Buddha is the latest addition to the various monuments at the southern end of the central canal, joining the Eternal Flame and the…
0.35 MILES
Located at the southern end of the canal, the Eternal Flame was created in 1986 to commemorate the International Year of Peace. It symbolises the undying…
0.36 MILES
Located near the southern end of the central canal, this large bell is dedicated to world peace.
0.47 MILES
Located on the grounds of the Myanmar Golden Temple is this huge gilded stupa in the southern Burmese style, inspired by the Shwedagon Paya in Yangon.
0.47 MILES
This modest building is the only monastery in the compound built solely for female devotees.
0.51 MILES
This grand yet tasteful chörten (Tibetan reliquary stupa) was constructed by Buddhists from Manang in northern Nepal, but needs some work. There's a…
0.53 MILES
The grand and moated Sri Lankan Monastery contains elaborate and colourful murals depicting the life of Buddha.