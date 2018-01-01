Highlights of Walvis Bay Guided Day Tour

8:30am your day starts when you are collected you from your accommodation in Walvis Bay, after a short briefing and introduction you make your way out of the town towards Dune 7. Arrive at Dune 7 in approx. 20 minutes and once you are there you will have some free time to take photos and climb this massive dune to experience the feeling of being "on top of the world".After you had your daily exercise to the top of Dune 7, head back towards the town and onto the Walvis Bay Salt Refinery. This refinery produces a staggering 750 000 tons of salt per year, much of which is exported internationally. It covers an area of 4500 hectare and is in the process of expanding as we speak. Massive heaps of salt that looks like snow and bright pink coloured water basins provides us with spectacular photos. From here you'll head onto the Peninsula, with the calm lagoon to the right and the roaring Atlantic ocean to the left, this drive to the very tip of the Pelican Point Peninsula is an adventure itself. Along the way you'll see wildlife, a shipwreck and the Pelican Point Lighthouse. The Lighthouse was built in 1932 and stands 35 meters high. It now offers luxury accommodation to its clients and offers complete relaxation in this unique area. Once at the very tip of the Peninsula you will have the opportunity to explore and take in the great scenery surrounded by wildlife that includes the second largest Cape Fur Seal colony in the country. The Seals will keep you entertained for hours! While you are exploring , start setting up lunch which includes a variety of finger snacks, sparkling wine, local beers, water , soft drinks and a desert. After you've enjoyed some refreshments, head back towards the Salt Refinery, and then onto the Walvis Bay Lagoon. This lagoon in the southwest of town is regarded as one of the most important wetlands for birds along the southern African coast. It was proclaimed a RAMSAR site (an important wetland area for birds) in 1955. It covers the shallow lagoon, the beach and the inter tidal areas of Pelcan Point and the saltworks. Its a tidal lagoon and the best birdviewing occurs during low tide. This area is a feeding site for upto 50 % of greater flamingos found in Southern Africa and also attracts other species like gulls, plovers, pelicans and the endemic Damara Tern. There is an estimated 170 000 resident birds around the lagoon and aprox 200 000 more stopping over during their migratory route. Stop here and enjoy the sights and sounds of this spectacular lagoon before heading back to conclude your tour at your accommodation.