Welcome to Walvis Bay
Unlike Swakopmund, Walvis Bay was snatched by the British years before the German colonists could get their hands on it. As a result, Walvis Bay is architecturally uninspiring, and lacks the Old World ambience of its northerly neighbour. In marked contrast, the area around Walvis Bay is home to a number of unique natural attractions, including one of the largest flocks of flamingos in the whole of Southern Africa.
The only real port between Lüderitz and Luanda (Angola), the natural harbour at Walvis Bay is the result of the sand spit Pelican Point, which forms a natural breakwater and shelters the city from the strong ocean surge.
Top experiences in Walvis Bay
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Walvis Bay activities
Namibia Dolphin and Seal Catamaran Cruise
Start your cruise experience at Walvis Bay harbour, where you board a sleek catamaran. Settle on deck, in the saloon or on the catamaran's trampolines and relish the views as you head out into the bay.On your cruise, discover some of Walvis Bay’s hidden gems, such as its oyster beds. Watch intently as you pull up alongside these submerged platforms and learn how thousands of oysters are cultivated here from the on-board commentary.Next, sail to Pelican Point, a sandy spit that edges the bay. With pelicans flying overhead, take in the views of its lighthouse and, if you’re lucky, the Cape fur seals massed on its beaches. Also, cruise to Bird Island, an artificial islet made of guano that’s home to vast colonies of seabirds.As you sail, watch for three types of dolphins: the heaviside, Atlantic bottlenose and dusky species. With luck, you might see these beautiful mammals swim around the boat. During whale season (July-August) you may even spot a Southern right whale, humpback or even a rare orca whale! Other marine life to look for includes the elusive sunfish and even leatherback turtles!After working up an appetite, savor a complimentary light lunch on board. Sip sparkling wine alongside everything from Walvis Bay oysters — farmed in the waters around you — to tasty seafood snacks, canapés and cocktail cakes. Wash them all down with a water, beer, juice or a coffee or tea.Then, relax as you glide back to port, where your experience finishes when you leave your catamaran.
Highlights of Walvis Bay Guided Day Tour
8:30am your day starts when you are collected you from your accommodation in Walvis Bay, after a short briefing and introduction you make your way out of the town towards Dune 7. Arrive at Dune 7 in approx. 20 minutes and once you are there you will have some free time to take photos and climb this massive dune to experience the feeling of being "on top of the world".After you had your daily exercise to the top of Dune 7, head back towards the town and onto the Walvis Bay Salt Refinery. This refinery produces a staggering 750 000 tons of salt per year, much of which is exported internationally. It covers an area of 4500 hectare and is in the process of expanding as we speak. Massive heaps of salt that looks like snow and bright pink coloured water basins provides us with spectacular photos. From here you'll head onto the Peninsula, with the calm lagoon to the right and the roaring Atlantic ocean to the left, this drive to the very tip of the Pelican Point Peninsula is an adventure itself. Along the way you'll see wildlife, a shipwreck and the Pelican Point Lighthouse. The Lighthouse was built in 1932 and stands 35 meters high. It now offers luxury accommodation to its clients and offers complete relaxation in this unique area. Once at the very tip of the Peninsula you will have the opportunity to explore and take in the great scenery surrounded by wildlife that includes the second largest Cape Fur Seal colony in the country. The Seals will keep you entertained for hours! While you are exploring , start setting up lunch which includes a variety of finger snacks, sparkling wine, local beers, water , soft drinks and a desert. After you've enjoyed some refreshments, head back towards the Salt Refinery, and then onto the Walvis Bay Lagoon. This lagoon in the southwest of town is regarded as one of the most important wetlands for birds along the southern African coast. It was proclaimed a RAMSAR site (an important wetland area for birds) in 1955. It covers the shallow lagoon, the beach and the inter tidal areas of Pelcan Point and the saltworks. Its a tidal lagoon and the best birdviewing occurs during low tide. This area is a feeding site for upto 50 % of greater flamingos found in Southern Africa and also attracts other species like gulls, plovers, pelicans and the endemic Damara Tern. There is an estimated 170 000 resident birds around the lagoon and aprox 200 000 more stopping over during their migratory route. Stop here and enjoy the sights and sounds of this spectacular lagoon before heading back to conclude your tour at your accommodation.
Moon Landscape and Welwitschia Day Tour from Walvis Bay
You guide will meet you at your accomodation in Walvis Bay at 8am. After a quick briefing about the days activities, you'll get into a 4x4 vehicle and depart to your first stop, Dune 7. Dune 7 is the highest dune in the area at 132 meters. Challenge you to climb it for the view as your reward.Depart to the Moon landscape, a extremely arid area with Damara Granites that has been pushed through the earths crust some 500 million years ago. After stopping for photos, head to the Goanikontes Oasis, once a trade route and now a favourite place to relax with family and have some refreshments.After a quick stop, head towards the Welwitchia plains where you'll set up lunch. Lunch usually includes finger snacks, fresh oysters, sparking wine and various beverages.After lunch, take a scenic route back to your accommodation,
Pelican Point Peninsula Tour
After hotel pickup, your tour starts by meeting your guide at the Walvis Bay waterfront. After a quick briefing, head to your first attraction, Walvis Bay Lagoon, one of the most important lagoons in Southern Africa. Home to hundreds of flamingos, pelicans, and avocets, the lagoon is a Ramsar site, meaning it's on the List of Wetlands of International Importance, one of the biggest networks of protected areas in the world.Next, head to the Walvis Bay salt refinery, where you'll hear about this local operation before continuing your tour by going off-road onto deep, loose sand. Stop near a shipwreck and the remains of an old jetty for photo ops, and then make your way toward the Pelican Point Lighthouse, where your guide provides facts about this historical landmark dating back to 1932. At this point, you are reaching the very tip of the Pelican Point peninsula, with the lagoon on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. Stop here for refreshments, and observe the local seals and birds while you relax. Afterward, head back to the Walvis Bay waterfront to conclude your tour.
Pelican Point Kayaking Half-Day Tour
This Pelican Point Kayaking Tour gives you the opportunity to kayak among a permanent seal colony at the tip of the Pelican Point Peninsula about 35 km outside of Walvis Bay. The tour starts at 7:45am at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, where you meet one of your kayaking guides. They will take you in a 4x4 vehicle on a scenic drive along the Walvis Bay Lagoon and the salt mines to Pelican Point. Stop along the way to take pictures of countless flamingos, pelicans, large flocks of cormorants and great variety of other birds and wildlife. After approximately one hour, reach Pelican Point where you will get your Kayaks ready for adventure. It's provided waterproof clothing and boots for you. Your Kayak guide will give you a safety briefing on how to use the equipment and our local conditions. The kayaks are moulded plastic sit-inside double or single kayaks. They are very stable and suitable for inexperienced paddlers too. Pelican Point is home up to 50.000 Cape Fur Seals all year round. They are very friendly and playful and not scared of our Kayaks, even when you paddle right next to them. The kayaking takes place on the protected side of the peninsula. Spend around 2 hours on the ocean, depending on general weather conditions. Your guide will use a waterproof camera for some photos, which will email to you after the tour. After Kayaking, recharge during breakfast with some fresh rolls and coffee and tea, before heading back to Walvis Bay. Return time is around 12:30pm.
Sandwich Harbour Day Tour from Walvis Bay
Your day starts after collection from the Walvis Bay waterfront at 7:30. After a quick briefing you'll depart towards Sandwich Harbour. Along the way you'll stop at the Walvis Bay lagoon- a RAMSAR site which is home to 250 000 flamingos in the rainy season. Then stop at the Walvis Bay Salt Refinery where you'll learn more about the production taking place there. From there we head into the Namib desert. We stop to look for wildlife on route and then its onto Sandwich Harbour. If weather permits you'll set up lunch at Sandwich Lagoon which includes finger snacks, sparkling wine, local beer and fresh Namibian oysters. After lunch you'll head back to the waterfront and look for more wildlife on route.Conclude your tour back in Walvis Bay.