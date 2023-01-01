Tsumeb Mining Museum

If you normally skip museums, make an exception here. Tsumeb’s story is told in this museum, which is housed in a 1915 colonial building that once served as both a school and a hospital for German troops. In addition to outstanding mineral displays (you’ve never seen anything like psittacinite!), the museum also houses mining machinery, stuffed birds, Himba and Herero artefacts, and weapons recovered from Lake Otjikoto.

There is also a large collection of militaria, which was dumped here by German troops prior to their surrender to the South Africans in 1915.