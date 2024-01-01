Helvi Mpingana Kondombolo Cultural Village

This complex, located 3km outside the town on the road to Grootfontein, showcases examples of housing styles, cultural demonstrations and artefacts from all major Namibian traditions. It's a little rundown and staff don't really illuminate the place with their enthusiasm but it's a worthwhile detour.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.62 MILES
In May 1851, explorers Charles John Andersson and Francis Galton stumbled across the unusual Lake Otjikoto. The name of the lake is Herero for 'deep hole'…
25.25 MILES
Near the Hoba Farm, the world’s largest meteorite was discovered in 1920 by hunter Jacobus Brits. This cuboid bit of space debris is composed of 82% iron,…
2.93 MILES
If you normally skip museums, make an exception here. Tsumeb’s story is told in this museum, which is housed in a 1915 colonial building that once served…
2.95 MILES
Tsumeb’s distinctive Roman Catholic church was consecrated in 1914 and dedicated to St Barbara, the patron saint of mineworkers. It contains some fine…
