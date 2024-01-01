Shan State Cultural Museum & Library

Taunggyi

In addition to the usual displays of local ethnic-group outfits, you’ll also find a handful of exhibits of weapons, musical instruments and jewellery. There's also a small section on Shan State's saophas (sky princes), who ruled Shan State until the colonial era. English-language captions are in short supply.

