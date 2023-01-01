Ywama was the first village to be developed for tourism and, as a result, it has the greatest number of souvenir shops and restaurants. It’s still a very pretty village, with winding channels lined with tall teak houses, but the charm has been diminished by the crowds of tourist boats and paddling souvenir vendors.

The main attraction at Ywama is the famous floating market, though this is a victim of its own success. Held once every five days, the market is a traffic jam of tourist boats and souvenir hawkers, with a few local farmers peddling vegetables in among the crowds.