Half of the village of Maing Thauk is set on dry land, while the other half sits on stilts over the water, linked to the shore by a 450yd wooden bridge. You can continue walking uphill to a peaceful forest monastery for good views over the lake.

Maing Thauk is accessible by boat and by road – you can cycle there in an hour or so along a dirt track leading southeast from Nyaungshwe.