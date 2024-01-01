Khaung Daing Hot Springs

Inle Lake Region

You can bathe at these hot springs in the public pools or your own private bath. The more expensive public pool gets very hot.

Nearby Inle Lake Region attractions

1. Phwar Ya Thay Paya

0.47 MILES

This interesting temple's name supposedly means 'Lady Monk', a reference to a previous female resident. Many stairs lead up to the pagoda; the reward is…

2. Yan Aung Nan Aung Hsu Taung Pye Paya

4.39 MILES

In the village of Nanthe, this Buddhist temple complex features a 26ft-high sitting buddha surrounded by stucco deva (celestial beings) and chinthe (half…

3. Nga Hpe Kyaung

5.62 MILES

On the western side of Inle Lake, Nga Hpe Kyaung monastery was once renowned for its jumping cats, trained to leap through hoops during the slow hours…

4. Maing Thauk

5.92 MILES

Half of the village of Maing Thauk is set on dry land, while the other half sits on stilts over the water, linked to the shore by a 450yd wooden bridge…

5. Independence Monument

6.19 MILES

The independence monument – a white obelisk – is tucked away at one end of a sports field. Next to it is a gold statue of Sao Shwe Thaike, the last saopha…

6. Yadana Man Aung Paya

6.35 MILES

The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…

7. Red Mountain Estate

6.35 MILES

This winery is open daily for tastings (K5000 for four wines). There's an attached restaurant with a menu of mostly Western dishes, as well as good views…

8. Forest Monastery

6.37 MILES

This peaceful forest monastery on the hill behind Maing Thauk village affords good views over Inle Lake.