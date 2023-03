At the southern end of the lake, the village of Thaung Thut, about 1½ hours by boat from Nyaungshwe, holds an important market every five days. A long walkway leads uphill from the village to a complex of whitewashed Shan stupas.

Further south, the village of Kyauk Taing is devoted to pottery-making and is also part of the market circuit. Also in the area, Kyaing Kan specialises in weaving robes using lotus threads.