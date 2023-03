Dating from 1904 and formerly the British Club, this colonial pile comes complete with side turrets and is set in attractively manicured gardens. Immortalised in Paul Theroux's travel classic The Great Railway Bazaar, it boasts George Orwell among its former guests. There's a slightly spooky air to the place – many locals believe it's haunted – and it has been closed for long-delayed renovations for a while. But the gates are normally open, so cycle in for a look.