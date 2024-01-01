All Saints’ Church

Pyin Oo Lwin

This red-brick church was founded in 1912 and while there's something of the English country village look to its shape, in colour and atmosphere it's a wholly South Asian affair. The interior, which contains memorials to those killed in WWII, is remarkably staid when compared to the flamboyance of the exterior. It hosts regular services.

