This red-brick church was founded in 1912 and while there's something of the English country village look to its shape, in colour and atmosphere it's a wholly South Asian affair. The interior, which contains memorials to those killed in WWII, is remarkably staid when compared to the flamboyance of the exterior. It hosts regular services.
All Saints’ Church
Pyin Oo Lwin
