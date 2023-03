About 3 miles east of Pakhangyi (take the turn-off just opposite the turn-off to Pakhangyi) is the destroyed frame of Pakhanngeh Kyaung, once the country’s largest wooden monastery. Many of its 332 teak pillars still stand, and the area, near the fork of the Ayeyarwady and Kaladan rivers, makes for rewarding exploration. A taxi from Pakokku is about K35,000.